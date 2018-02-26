James Harden just matched one of Larry Bird’s impressive career stats

Houston Rockets' James Harden encourages the fans after scoring a basket during the second half of an NBA game against the Boston Celtics. –David J. Phillip / AP
In October 2013, James Harden stopped by the Indiana Pacers practice to pay his respects to Larry Bird, telling the Celtics legend, “I have a long way to go to catch you.”

On Sunday night, the Rockets star caught up to Bird in at least one statistical category. Harden used his step-back three to dazzling effect against the Denver Nuggets, going 6-of-10 from distance on his way to 41 points.

Houston’s 119-114 win on the road was Harden’s 47th 40-point game, an accomplishment that matched Larry Bird’s career total. While the Celtics legend remains 100 spots above Harden on the all-time scoring list, the Beard did reach 47 40-point games much quicker than Bird.

The Rockets star and Bird are now tied at number 16 on the all-time list for most 40-point games, but Harden reached the marker in 230 fewer games. Shaquille O’Neal and Kevin Durant hold the spot above them, with 49 40-point games respectively. If Harden wants to climb to the top of the list and surpass Michael Jordan’s record, he will need to replicate Sunday’s performance a mere 127 more times.

