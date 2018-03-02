Morning sports update: Marcus Smart relishes the chance to guard James Harden after stare-down

In Boston, David Krejci’s hat trick led the Bruins to an 8-4 win over the Penguins. In Indianapolis, Friday is the first day of workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Here’s a look at a few other stories:

Marcus Smart relishes chance to guard James Harden after the stare-down: The Houston Rockets’ James Harden sent Wesley Johnson stumbling across the court with a crossover Wednesday night. Instead of shooting right away, Harden stared at Johnson until the LA Clippers’ forward got back up, then drained the three. Marcus Smart isn’t intimidated by the prospect of guarding Harden when the Celtics take on the Rockets Saturday night.

Marcus Smart, undeterred by James Harden's filthy crossover ("It was a good shot"), relishes chance to guard him on Saturday. "I love it. It’s an opportunity for me to challenge myself on the defensive end and each and every day I’m up for those type of challenges." pic.twitter.com/qM9CvPgbkq — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) March 1, 2018

Advertisement

Michael Holley opened up about his decision to leave WEEI: Chad Finn caught up with Michael Holley the day after he left his longtime role as the co-host of WEEI’s afternoon drive Dale and Holley program. Holley is taking an expanded role at NBC Sports Boston and teaching at Boston University’s journalism school in September. He said family and lifestyle considerations were the fundamental part of his decision. (Boston.com)

Jaylen Brown talks self-identity, social empowerment at Harvard: On Thursday at the Harvard Education School, the second-year Celtics guard addressed the notion that athletes should ‘shut up and dribble’ and expressed support for Colin Kaepernick’s anthem kneel movement. “Athletes have all the influence in the world,” Brown said. “Everyone wants to hear what you have to say. More people care about LeBron James than some religious leader. Just not be afraid is one of the things I would say. Just continue to push forward.” (The Harvard Crimson)

Aly Raisman files suit against USOC, USA Gymnastics: Raisman has filed a lawsuit against both organizations, claiming they ‘‘knew or should have known’’ about Larry Nassar’s abuse. The disgraced former national team doctor is now in prison for sexually abusing young athletes. (The Boston Globe)

Advertisement

Warriors’ Steph Curry shattered glass swinging a golf club in his hotel room:

Daily highlight: