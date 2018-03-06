Morning sports update: Jayson Tatum closing in on Celtics’ rookie record

The Celtics cruised to victory against the Bulls on Monday night, 105-89. There were even reports of a Brad Stevens smile breaking out on the bench.

Here’s a look at a few other stories:

Celtics’ Tatum on track to break team record for rookie three-pointers: The successful rookie season of Jayson Tatum has been a silver lining amid the continued absence of Gordon Hayward. And Tatum’s prolific scoring ability from beyond the arc has been a staple of his game.

Shooting 43.5 percent from three-point range, Tatum is quickly closing on a Celtics rookie record:

Gronkowski reportedly remains undecided: The football future of Rob Gronkowski is apparently still up in the air, according to Peter King of MMQB. While Ian Rapoport has previously reported that Gronkowski is expected to return, King is unsure:

I’m told that as of now New England tight end Rob Gronkowski hasn’t made a decision about continuing his football career. And after 115 starry and injurious NFL games, he is in no hurry to make one.

What Malcolm Butler might find in free agency: With his Patriots days likely behind him, Malcolm Butler prepares to hit the free agent market. As a 28-year-old cornerback who has started for several seasons, Butler should find solid interest from an array of teams.  Despite his bizarre Super Bowl benching, he’s likely to receive a multi-year contract. (ESPN)

Canelo Alvarez offers explanation for failed drug test: Canelo Alvarez, a middleweight boxing star, recently failed a drug test taken in the buildup to his hyped May 5 rematch with middleweight champion, Gennady Golovkin. The test showed traces of clenbuterol, a banned substance.

Alvarez blamed meat contamination for the failed test, which is a problem that has been an issue for athletes training in Mexico. World Anti-Doping Agency director Daniel Eichner seemed to confirm this possibility, noting that the results “are all within the range of what is expected from meat contamination.” Canelo plans to move his training camp from Mexico to the United States and resubmit samples for a new test. (New York Times)

An NFL salary cap update:

The Jets are reportedly still in the hunt for Kirk Cousins:

Daily highlight: After trailing 2-0, Manchester United rallied for a dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on Monday. Nemanja Matic’s 91st minute strike proved a fitting winner:

