Kyrie Irving had some choice words on sweeping the Celtics in 2015

Kyrie Irving spent Wednesday morning watching highlights of a Celtics team getting swept in the first round of the 2015 playoffs. The series doesn’t contain too many happy memories for Boston, but, of course, Irving was on the other side of that broom.

Back then, the Cleveland Cavaliers needed just four games to knock Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics out of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Irving was a budding star for the Cavs that year, playing in his first postseason after LeBron James returned to Ohio.

“It’s crazy. I was actually watching the series highlights this morning,” Irving told reporters Wednesday. “I love that stage.”

Kyrie reminisces on his first playoff series against the #Celtics pic.twitter.com/ODttEwoz8t — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 7, 2018

During the series, Irving averaged 23.3 points per game against Boston, shooting 48 percent from deep for a series-high 12 three-pointers over four games.

“It takes a lot of preparation and demanding of yourself that is a whole other level up from the regular season,” Irving said. “I think that going and trying to have veterans give me advice was the best thing for me.”

So what does the five-time All-Star think of his 2015 performance now?

“I was a bad mother******,” Irving said.

If the 2018 playoffs started today, Irving would have a chance to duplicate that first-round performance for his new team against the Miami Heat. Boston sits in second-place in the Eastern Conference with 17 games to play.