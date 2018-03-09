The Celtics are reportedly not in the mix to host the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

By
1:30 PM

Looks like Bostonians will have to wait a little longer before the NBA All-Star Game comes to the TD Garden.

Despite voicing interest in bringing the weekend of mid-season festivities to the city in 2022, the Celtics ultimately chose not to file a host application to the league. That’s according to the Boston Herald‘s Steve Bulpett, who reported Boston was not among the teams to submit a bid for consideration.

Team president Rich Gotham told Bulpett the following in a text message:

“We looked closely at the bid package, did our diligence as to what would be required, and determined that we would not be able to put together a successful bid within the prescribed timeline of the NBA bid process.”

Advertisement

Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck told The Boston Globe‘s Gary Washburn in December that ownership planned to look at an application package and “see if [they could] work something out,” though he had some concerns about accommodating the team’s season ticket holders.

Boston previously hosted the All-Star Game in 1951, 1952, 1957, and 1964.

