Daniel Theis will reportedly have season-ending knee surgery

The Celtics say the German rookie will "likely" miss the rest of the season.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 24: Daniel Theis #27 of the Boston Celtics reacts to a call in the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 24,2018 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Daniel Theis reacts to a call during a game against the New York Knicks last month at Madison Square Garden. –Elsa / Getty Images
By
2:42 PM

Celtics center Daniel Theis’ rookie season likely is over.

As Yahoo’s Shams Charania first reported Monday, the 25-year-old German tore his left meniscus and will have season-ending knee surgery. The team confirmed Theis’ injury Monday and said he is “likely out for the remainder of the season.”

Theis appeared to bump legs with an opponent while setting a screen in the finals seconds of the Celtics’ loss Sunday against the Indiana Pacers and was reportedly seen limping out of the locker room after the game. The 6-foot-9 backup center had played with above-average efficiency in his first NBA season, playing 15 minutes a game and averaging 2.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 54-percent shooting.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters Monday that the injury-plagued team will recall fellow rookie Guerschon Yabusele from their G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, and does not plan to otherwise add any new players.

Kyrie Irving also left Sunday’s game with nagging knee soreness, and the Celtics have also been without Al Horford and Jaylen Brown due to injuries. Marcus Smart also said he sprained his thumb during Sunday’s loss.

