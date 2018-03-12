Daniel Theis will reportedly have season-ending knee surgery

Celtics center Daniel Theis’ rookie season likely is over.

As Yahoo’s Shams Charania first reported Monday, the 25-year-old German tore his left meniscus and will have season-ending knee surgery. The team confirmed Theis’ injury Monday and said he is “likely out for the remainder of the season.”

Theis appeared to bump legs with an opponent while setting a screen in the finals seconds of the Celtics’ loss Sunday against the Indiana Pacers and was reportedly seen limping out of the locker room after the game. The 6-foot-9 backup center had played with above-average efficiency in his first NBA season, playing 15 minutes a game and averaging 2.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 54-percent shooting.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters Monday that the injury-plagued team will recall fellow rookie Guerschon Yabusele from their G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, and does not plan to otherwise add any new players.

With Theis out, Brad Stevens says we may see Semi Ojeleye guard some skilled 5s. On top of that, Guerschon Yabusele will be flying back to Boston today and “will fill a role.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 12, 2018

Stevens says it’s unlikely Cs would add a player. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) March 12, 2018

Kyrie Irving also left Sunday’s game with nagging knee soreness, and the Celtics have also been without Al Horford and Jaylen Brown due to injuries. Marcus Smart also said he sprained his thumb during Sunday’s loss.