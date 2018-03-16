Rozier, Celtics hold off Magic 92-83

Boston Celtics' Al Horford, right, goes up for a shot past Orlando Magic's Mario Hezonja. –The Associated Press
AP,
March 16, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Terry Rozier and Greg Monroe each scored 17 points, helping the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 92-83 on Friday night.

Boston stopped a two-game losing streak despite shooting just 37.8 percent from the field. Al Horford had 15 points for the Celtics, and Abdel Nader finished with 11.

Orlando lost for the sixth time in seven games. Reserve Shelvin Mack scored 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter. Jonathon Simmons and D.J. Augustin had 13 apiece.

Boston opened a 26-point lead early in the second half. Rozier hit a pair of 3-pointers and Monroe overpowered Nikola Vucevic for another driving layup to make it 62-36 with 5:25 left in the third quarter.

Advertisement

The Magic cut the deficit to 14 against Celtics reserves early in the fourth quarter and Boston coach Brad Stevens put his starters back in for the last nine minutes of the game. They managed just two field goals the rest of the way, but it was still enough to hold off Orlando.

The closest the Magic could get was 90-83 on a driving layup by Mack with 41 seconds to play.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Boston’s starting five was a combined 20 of 62 from the field. … Marcus Morris had 11 rebounds, but was just 4 of 15 from the field. … F Jaylen Brown missed his third straight game with a concussion. .. PG Kyrie Erving was sidelined by a sore left knee.

Magic: PF Aaron Gordon could not pass the final stage of the NBA’s concussion protocol and missed his fifth straight game. Gordon says he wants to play and the team appealed the decision to the league. … PG D.J. Augustin was the only Magic player to score more than four points in the first half. … The Magic started the game 3 for 13 from the field, including 0 for 6 on 3-pointers. … Rookie Jonathan Isaac had two blocks in the first minute of the game and didn’t get another the rest of the game.

UP NEXT

Advertisement

Celtics: At New Orleans on Sunday night.

Magic: Host Toronto on Tuesday night.

TOPICS: Celtics Basketball
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2015, file photo, former University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey coach Shannon Miller speaks about the discrimination lawsuit she and two other female coaches have filed against the school, at the law offices of Fafinski Mark & Johnson in Eden Prairie, Minn. A federal jury, on Thursday, March 15, 2018, awarded Shannon Miller more than $744,000 for lost wages and benefits and $3 million for emotional distress. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, File)
College Sports
Jury awards $3.7 million to former college women's hockey coach March 16, 2018 | 4:06 PM
Oklahoma v Rhode Island
College Sports
Duke faces experienced Rhode Island for Sweet 16 spot March 16, 2018 | 3:54 PM
Chris Zablocki
Local
Is this Connecticut doctor the best extreme marathoner? March 16, 2018 | 3:53 PM
David Backes
Bruins
Bruins’ David Backes won’t face additional discipline for hit March 16, 2018 | 3:25 PM
Gabby Williams, Kia Nurse
College Sports
Top-seed UConn looks for 25th straight opening-round win March 16, 2018 | 2:24 PM
Devin and Jason McCourty with their mother.
Patriots
Here's how Mama McCourty reacted to her sons' Patriots reunion March 16, 2018 | 1:33 PM
Sam Cassell
Sports Q
Who is the best athlete you ever played against? March 16, 2018 | 12:18 PM
Jason McCourty
Patriots
5 things to know about Devin McCourty's twin brother who's a new Patriot March 16, 2018 | 11:45 AM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
Marcus Smart reportedly will miss the rest of the regular season March 16, 2018 | 11:44 AM
Malcolm Butler
Patriots
Malcolm Butler’s time in New England should have ended better March 16, 2018 | 11:22 AM
Adam Vinatieri getting help from teammates to clear a spot to kick the game winning field goal against the Raiders in Jan. 2002.
Sports News
Our bracket couldn't include everyone. Here's who just missed the cut. March 16, 2018 | 11:06 AM
Jacques LeDuc
Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon starting line painter retires after 37 years March 16, 2018 | 10:09 AM
Danny Shelton
Patriots
Danny Shelton already preaching 'Do Your Job' mantra March 16, 2018 | 8:56 AM
Florida Panthers goaltender James Reimer, left stops a shot by Boston Bruins' David Backes (42) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Bruins
Will David Backes be suspended again following Thursday night's ejection? March 16, 2018 | 8:05 AM
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) and Aleksander Barkov (16) go for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-0 loss to the Panthers March 16, 2018 | 7:45 AM
Jean Dolores Schmidt
College Sports
Loyola-Chicago lifted by 98-year-old nun, fan in Sister Jean March 16, 2018 | 7:25 AM
Kyron Cartwright
College Sports
5 things to know about the Providence men's basketball team March 16, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price practices a drill during baseball spring training, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Red Sox
Price pitches 4 scoreless innings in spring training debut March 16, 2018 | 2:40 AM
Aaron Hernandez
Patriots
Read Chad Finn's review of the upcoming Aaron Hernandez documentary March 16, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Aaron Judge
MLB
Aaron Judge’s chat with Manny Machado earns a warning from MLB March 15, 2018 | 11:06 PM
Adam Gaudette
College Sports
Finally Beanpot champs, Northeastern thinks bigger March 15, 2018 | 10:58 PM
Florida Panthers goaltender James Reimer stops the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Bruins
Bruins shut out by Panthers in Florida, 3-0 March 15, 2018 | 10:57 PM
Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) brings the ball up court against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 12, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Celtics
Here's how close the C's reportedly were to trading Paul Pierce for Chris Paul March 15, 2018 | 6:38 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2013, file photo, NFL football players Jason McCourty, left, Devin McCourty pose at the VIP Reception hosted by the NFLPA in New Orleans. The McCourty twins are back together. The Cleveland Browns traded cornerback Jason McCourty to the New England Patriots, reuniting him with his brother, Devin, on Thursday, March 15, 2018. The Browns also sent a seventh-round pick to the Patriots to get a sixth-rounder in return. (Photo by Dario Cantatore/Invision for NFLPA/AP Images, via AP, File)
Patriots
Logan Ryan slipped in a backhanded compliment when congratulating new Patriot Jason McCourty March 15, 2018 | 6:13 PM
Red Sox
Here’s the story on those ‘Jim Buchanan’ reports from spring training March 15, 2018 | 4:40 PM
Ed Markey's bracket
College Sports
Here's how Charlie Baker and Ed Markey filled out their NCAA Tournament brackets March 15, 2018 | 4:36 PM
Jason McCourty is getting tired of watching his brother Devin in the playoffs while he misses out.
Patriots
Patriots acquire Jason McCourty in trade with Browns March 15, 2018 | 3:59 PM
Gillette Stadium
Soccer
Boston among 23 cities in North American bid for 2026 World Cup March 15, 2018 | 3:56 PM
Jamuni McNeace, Stanford Robinson
College Sports
Rhode Island shuts down Trae Young, Oklahoma in 83-78 win March 15, 2018 | 3:07 PM
Danny Amendola
Patriots
Danny Amendola signs off on his Patriots career March 15, 2018 | 2:42 PM