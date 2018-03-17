Ex-Celtic Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis arrested and facing drug charges

Boston-6/12/2010- During practice for game 5 of the NBA finals at TD BankNorth Garden, with the Celtics and the Lakers, Celtics Glen Davis sits waiting for the start of practice. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki (sports) Library Tag 06132010 Sports
Glen Davis sits waiting for the start of practice. –Staff photo by John Tlumacki
By
March 17, 2018

Maryland police say former Celtics forward Glen “Big Baby” Davis was arrested in a hotel last month on drug possession and distribution charges.

Baltimore’s WMAR-TV reported Davis was arrested Feb. 7 at a Hampton Inn in Aberdeen. Court records say the hotel owner smelled marijuana coming from Davis’ room. Lieutenant William Reiber told WMAR police recovered 126 grams of marijuana and a briefcase containing $92,000 in cash inside Davis’ room.

Davis was arrested and later indicted on seven counts of drug possession and distribution. Davis’s attorney said the ex-NBA player maintains his innocence and looks forward to clearing his name in court. He is scheduled to appear in a Bel Air, Md., court next month. Davis won an NBA title in 2008 and averaged 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds with Boston from 2007-11 before playing for the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Clippers.

TOPICS: Celtics
