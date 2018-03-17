Ex-Celtic Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis arrested and facing drug charges

Maryland police say former Celtics forward Glen “Big Baby” Davis was arrested in a hotel last month on drug possession and distribution charges.

Baltimore’s WMAR-TV reported Davis was arrested Feb. 7 at a Hampton Inn in Aberdeen. Court records say the hotel owner smelled marijuana coming from Davis’ room. Lieutenant William Reiber told WMAR police recovered 126 grams of marijuana and a briefcase containing $92,000 in cash inside Davis’ room.

Davis was arrested and later indicted on seven counts of drug possession and distribution. Davis’s attorney said the ex-NBA player maintains his innocence and looks forward to clearing his name in court. He is scheduled to appear in a Bel Air, Md., court next month. Davis won an NBA title in 2008 and averaged 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds with Boston from 2007-11 before playing for the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Clippers.