‘He just wants attention’: Rajon Rondo responds to Ray Allen book excerpts

NEW ORLEANS — Rajon Rondo said he moved on years ago from the issues of the Big Three, especially his relationship with Ray Allen, so he’s perplexed as to why his name keeps surfacing in excerpts from Allen’s soon-to-be-released book “From The Outside: My Journey Through Life and the Game I Love,’’ about his NBA life.

Allen told several stories about his years with the Celtics, some of them involving his troubled relationship with Rondo, now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. Allen has claimed the Celtics wanted to trade Rondo to the New Orleans Hornets several years ago for Chris Paul, but coach Doc Rivers didn’t want the prickly Rondo to play for his close friend, Monty Williams.

In another excerpt, Allen wrote that Rondo told Allen, Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce that he carried them to the 2008 NBA Finals, in what was his second NBA season. When asked about these excerpts and his decayed relationship with Allen, Rondo told the Globe he was confused as to why these stories are surfacing years later.