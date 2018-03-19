Marcus Smart gave a post-surgery update on his thumb injury

Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart howls after his teammate Marcus Morris drew an offensive foul on Victor Oladipo. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
March 19, 2018

Marcus Smart claims he’s the best bowler on the Celtics, but the injured guard couldn’t show off his skills at Kings Dining & Entertainment Monday night.

Smart — who recently underwent surgery for a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb — arrived at the new Seaport establishment cradling a heavily wrapped hand and forearm. Although the 24-year-old said he was disappointed he couldn’t participate in the second annual Bowling Bash for his YounGameChanger Foundation, he also seemed encouraged by the status of his injury.

Hand is doing well,” he said. “The doctor said the surgery was a success.”

Advertisement

“I’m taking it day by day,” he continued. “There’s really no timetable. I’m not trying to rush anything. As bad as I want to be out there, I know my teammates are going to play as hard as they can. I know they’re awaiting my return — whenever that is. I’m just going to attack this rehab process and try to come back as fast as possible.”

Smart said he decided to pursue surgery based on the recommendations he received from multiple doctors. While he initially hoped he could continue playing with the injury and avoid further damage, a second opinion confirmed the ligament was torn completely.

“Doctors said, ‘If this were me, I would get surgery now because the longer you wait, the harder it’s going to be and cause more complications,'” Smart said. “It’s a possibility you could be back sooner than you thought.”

The team announced Friday Smart is expected to return to basketball activities in six to eight weeks — which means the end of April at the earliest. The first round of the NBA playoffs is scheduled to begin Saturday, April 14. But Smart is confident he will return to the court. The guard said he is “ecstatic” his injury is not necessarily season-ending.

Advertisement

“When I first got the injury, I thought it was a sprain, so I played with it,” he explained. “But once the adrenaline came down, I kind of felt it. When we went to get evaluated and they told me what it was, it kind of scared me a little bit. I’ve never had a season-ending injury. But for them to say there’s hope I could possibly return sooner than later, that was a big relief off my shoulders.”

“I might as well get the surgery now — the quicker we can get it, the quicker the recovery,” he said. “I’m eager to get back out there, hopefully sooner than later.”

In the meantime, Smart said he believes the team is going to “handle their business.” The Celtics have 12 remaining contests in the regular season and are expected to be the second seed in the Eastern Conference. While Smart said watching the team compete from the sidelines is “brutal,” he plans to stay busy with his rehab, which currently consists of lower-body cardio workouts.

“Nothing really upper-body — can’t really lift anything right now,” he said. “That’s still OK. There’s still a way to stay in the groove of things, instead of getting out of shape. It’s easy to get out of shape and it’s hard to get back in.”

When asked about his status for next season, given he is set to become a free agent, Smart said he only focused on the short term at the moment.

Advertisement

“I haven’t really thought too much about that,” he said. “My biggest concern is getting this fixed and being ready for whenever I come back.”

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Red Sox
MLB hopes for Red Sox-Yankees series in London in 2019 March 19, 2018 | 7:39 PM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Celtics need tenacity, not timidity, from Jayson Tatum March 19, 2018 | 4:53 PM
Boston, MA -- 12/25/2017 - Boston Celtics Gordon Hayward came out to greet the crowd before the start of the game against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
Celtics
Danny Ainge clarified his comments about Gordon Hayward's 'setback' March 19, 2018 | 3:49 PM
Craig Kimbrel
Red Sox
Craig Kimbrel: Daughter's heart surgery the 'toughest thing we’ve ever been through' March 19, 2018 | 3:21 PM
Adrian Clayborn
Patriots
The Patriots added four players over the weekend. Here’s a closer look March 19, 2018 | 1:55 PM
Danny Shelton
Patriots
Danny Shelton: 'I just want to add to the team success' March 19, 2018 | 1:46 PM
Ricky Davis Boston Celtics
Local
What's the most obscure Boston sports jersey you own? March 19, 2018 | 11:52 AM
Tyronn Lue
NBA
Tyronn Lue taking leave from Cavaliers to address health issues March 19, 2018 | 11:51 AM
John Hannah
Patriots
A look at 9 of the greatest New England Patriots of all time March 19, 2018 | 9:42 AM
Ted Williams
Red Sox
A look at 14 of the greatest Boston Red Sox of all time March 19, 2018 | 9:25 AM
Babe Ruth
Sports Q
Which eliminated Boston sports legend should have survived the first round of #GOATMadness? March 19, 2018 | 8:54 AM
Isaiah Thomas
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas didn't rule out a return to Boston March 19, 2018 | 8:53 AM
Bradley Chubb
Patriots
Bill Belichick gave Bradley Chubb pointers at N.C. State’s pro day March 19, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Jason Burke is running 'Double Boston' to extend his streak March 18, 2018 | 10:58 PM
Jaymi Cohen.
Boston Marathon
Here's why Jaymi Cohen, a marathon bombing survivor, is running Boston March 18, 2018 | 10:35 PM
Harvard forward Ryan Donato (16) looks to pass against Boston University during the second period of the first round of the Beanpot hockey tournament in Boston.
Bruins
Bruins sign US Olympic star Ryan Donato to entry-level deal March 18, 2018 | 10:00 PM
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes to the basket against Pelicans forward Darius Miller and forward Cheick Diallo (13) in the first half. The Pelicans won 108-89.
Celtics
Celtics struggle against Pelicans as Davis drops 34 March 18, 2018 | 8:37 PM
Cincinnati forward Kyle Washington (24) drives to the basket over Nevada forward Caleb Martin (10), during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville.
NCAA Tournament
Comeback for the ages: Nevada edges Cincinnati 75-73 March 18, 2018 | 8:34 PM
Cordarelle Patterson (left) is coming to the Patriots.
Patriots
Raiders reportedly trade returner Patterson to Patriots March 18, 2018 | 7:35 PM
Heat shooting guard Ray Allen (34) holds the ball as Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo (9) defends in the second half at American Airlines Arena.
Celtics
‘He just wants attention’: Rajon Rondo responds to Ray Allen book excerpts March 18, 2018 | 4:30 PM
Red Sox relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel delivers during the eighth inning of Game 4 of the American League Division Series.
Red Sox
Craig Kimbrel is on his way to Fort Myers to rejoin the Red Sox March 18, 2018 | 3:23 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady went on an NPR quiz show and things got 'saucy' March 18, 2018 | 3:00 PM
Boston Celtics players Tom Heinsohn, Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, Bill Sharman and Frank Ramsey in 1960.
Celtics
12 of the greatest Celtics players of all time March 18, 2018 | 2:53 PM
CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 16: The UMBC Retrievers bench reacts to their 74-54 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 16, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
College Sports
The human behind the UMBC Twitter account takes a victory lap too March 18, 2018 | 11:50 AM
Boston Marathon
Why I'm 'Rolling': Sandra Dailey is 'rolling' Boston after breaking her back at 47 March 18, 2018 | 11:25 AM
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Katie Crowell is running Boston after hearing the words 'You have cancer' March 18, 2018 | 11:01 AM
Caitlyn Callinan.
Boston Marathon
Caitlyn Callinan is running the Boston Marathon on her 18th birthday. Here's why. March 18, 2018 | 10:37 AM
David Pastrnak celebrates a first-period goal.
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-0 win over the Lightning March 18, 2018 | 7:41 AM
Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask makes a pad-save on a shot by Lightning center Yanni Gourde during the second period Saturday.
Bruins
Tuukka Rask, Bruins hand Lightning first shutout of season in 3-0 win March 17, 2018 | 10:02 PM
The bench celebrates after Loyola-Chicago guard Bruno Skokna scores on a 3-point basket against Tennessee in the second half of a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dallas.
NCAA Tournament
Prayer answered again: Loyola tops Tennessee on late jumper March 17, 2018 | 9:54 PM