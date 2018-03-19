Morning sports update: Isaiah Thomas didn’t rule out a return to Boston

Isaiah Thomas
Los Angeles Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas gestures during a game against the Dallas Mavericks. –AP Photo/ Richard W. Rodriguez, File
By
8:53 AM

The Celtics lost to the Pelicans 108-89 in New Orleans. In the second round of the NCAA tournament, Syracuse upset Michigan State, Texas A&M knocked off defending champions North Carolina, and No.1 seed Xavier fell to Florida State.

Isaiah Thomas didn’t rule out a return to Boston: The 5-foot-9 point guard found himself with the Lakers after a trade deadline deal landed him in his third city in just over six months. Danny Ainge’s decision to send Thomas to Cleveland as part of the trade that brought Kyrie Irving to Boston spurred his whirlwind tour of the NBA, and the move did not sit well with the point guard at the time.

“I might not ever talk to Danny again,” Thomas told Sports Illustrated in October. “That might not happen. I’ll talk to everybody else. But what he did, knowing everything I went through, you don’t do that, bro. That’s not right.”

But it appears time heals all wounds. Thomas will be a free agent this offseason, and he’s open to a return to the team that traded him away last summer.

Bruins sign Ryan Donato to entry-level deal: The Bruins signed the Scituate native and U.S. Olympic star to a two-year, entry-level deal that makes him eligible to play for Boston on Monday night against Columbus. Donato led Team USA with five goals in Pyeongchang and netted 26 times in 29 games for Harvard this season. (Boston.com)

Tom Brady went on an NPR quiz show and things got ‘saucy’: Brady called in to NPR’s quiz show Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me, which aired over the weekend. The Patriots quarterback answered three questions about The Brady Bunch, corrected the host on football terminology, and explained his hatred towards strawberries. (Boston.com)

#GOATMadness: Boston.com’s field of 64 Boston sports legends has been narrowed down to 32. Mike Eruzione, Catherine Ndereba, and Babe Ruth were among the stars who fell in the first round. Vote now in our bracket of the greatest-ever Boston athletes.

Rory McIlroy takes home the trophy, Tiger Woods takes fifth place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational: McIlroy’s birdied five of the last six holes to finish atop the leaderboard with a 64 on Sunday. Woods tied for fifth at Bay Hill Club after a final-round 69. The four-time Master winner, who hasn’t played the tournament since 2015, now turns his attention to Augusta National. (ESPN)

Daily highlight: Terry Rozier nips in, steals the ball from Anthony Davis, and finds Jayson Tatum upcourt for the three.

TOPICS: Celtics Tom Brady Bruins #GOATMadness
