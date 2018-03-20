Walter McCarty to interview for Evansville coaching job

Celtics assistant coach Walter McCarty is scheduled to interview for the head coaching position at the University of Evansville on Wednesday, according to a college basketball source. The Purple Aces fired coach Marty Simmons last week.

McCarty, an Evansville native, has already completed a telephone interview with Evansville decision-makers, the source said. The school has completed interviews with former Indiana University star and NBA player Calbert Cheaney, and Valparaiso assistant coach David Ragland. Both Cheaney and Ragland are Evansville natives, too.

McCarty spent eight of his 10 NBA seasons playing for the Celtics. After stints as an assistant at the University of Louisville and with the Indiana Pacers, he joined coach Brad Stevens’s staff in Boston in 2013. Last summer, McCarty was the head coach of the Celtics’ Las Vegas summer league team.