Kyrie Irving to seek second opinion for ongoing knee soreness

Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves. –AP Photo/Jim Mone
By
March 20, 2018

Kyrie Irving will seek a second opinion for ongoing soreness in his left knee, head coach Brad Stevens announced Tuesday night.

“It’s not new pain by any means,” Stevens told reporters before the Celtics-Thunder game at the TD Garden. “It’s not anything new.”

Irving will consult another medical opinion “later this week,” according to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports. Tony Massarotti of 98.5 The Sports Hub reported the All-Star guard needs to remove the screws in his knee or he will not play at all.

Irving has been battling nagging soreness ever since he underwent surgery to repair a broken kneecap in 2015. He reportedly still requires a minor follow-up procedure — something he’s been putting off since the initial operation — but Stevens told reporters Tuesday the two have not yet discussed potential plans for the procedure.

Advertisement

“He’s worked really hard to manage the soreness throughout the entire season,” Stevens said. “He’s had some pretty good days recently, so I’m encouraged by it in the big picture.”

Despite Irving’s repeated complaints about his knee’s condition last season with the Cavaliers, the soreness appeared to be alleviated through 60-plus games with the Celtics. The lingering issue seemingly flared up, however, against the Rockets on March 3. Irving subsequently sat out the team’s next game against the Bulls, before returning to action against the Timberwolves.

He played the first half in Minnesota, but ultimately did not return to the court after halftime. Including Tuesday night’s game against Oklahoma City, Irving has missed four games and is not expected to travel with the team when they leave for Portland Wednesday. The Celtics will remain on the West Coast until they return to play the Raptors in Boston on March 31.

Stevens said he has not thought about the possibility of missing Irving for the remainder of the season, adding that the 25-year-old could return at any point — even during their road trip.

“I don’t really think about it until I’m told something like that,” he told reporters. “I think, at the end of the day, if he doesn’t go on the trip and we know he’s going to be gone for four games, then we have to prepare for those four games regardless.”

Advertisement

Stevens also emphasized that Irving is not sidelined because the team is electing to rest him in preparation for the postseason: “This is not one of those situations where we’re choosing to rest somebody. He’s out because he has a sore knee.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on SportsCenter Tuesday night the hope is that rest will be sufficient recovery for Irving to eventually return.

“The one thing that hasn’t changed with this Kyrie Irving injury I’m told is that there’s no structural damage in that sore left knee,” Wojnarowski said. “They still believe in Boston that the best remedy to get him better and back is rest.”

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Tony Garcia
Patriots
Patriots' offensive tackle Tony Garcia says he's cleared to play March 20, 2018 | 6:00 PM
Devin and Jason McCourty in 2013.
Patriots
Jason McCourty discussed 'roller coaster' Patriots trade, and which McCourty is faster March 20, 2018 | 5:22 PM
Matthew Slater in 2017.
Patriots
Report says Patriots are bringing back Matthew Slater March 20, 2018 | 5:21 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks at an official after being tackled during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Adam Bettcher)
Patriots
Tom Brady ranks way behind Peyton Manning in ESPN's 'Dominance Rankings' March 20, 2018 | 4:13 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady is the obvious choice as Boston's sports GOAT March 20, 2018 | 3:37 PM
From left: Jim Pallotta, Walter McCarty, and Brad Stevens.
Celtics
Walter McCarty to interview for Evansville coaching job March 20, 2018 | 3:25 PM
Jason McCourty
Patriots
These two charts detail the contracts of the Patriots’ incoming and outgoing players March 20, 2018 | 2:56 PM
Marcus Morris Boston Celtics
Celtics
NBA fines Celtics' Marcus Morris $15K for verbally abusing a ref March 20, 2018 | 1:49 PM
Penny Hardaway
College Sports
Penny Hardaway takes over as Memphis' new basketball coach March 20, 2018 | 12:57 PM
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Danny Shelton (55) on the sideline against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Patriots
How the four 'Furry Sheltons' support the Patriots' new defensive tackle March 20, 2018 | 11:04 AM
Trae Young
College Sports
Oklahoma's Trae Young leaving for NBA after freshman season March 20, 2018 | 10:32 AM
Ricky Jean Francois, Lawrence Guy
Patriots
Lawrence Guy runs an anime club in the Patriots locker room March 20, 2018 | 9:22 AM
Brad Marchand was quite upset over a non-call in OT.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets March 20, 2018 | 6:06 AM
Boston Bruins forward Ryan Donato, left, is congratulated by Danton Heinen (43) after his first goal in his first NHL game.
Bruins
Ryan Donato shines in his NHL debut March 20, 2018 | 5:59 AM
Bruins
Atkinson lifts Blue Jackets past Bruins, 5-4 in OT March 19, 2018 | 10:30 PM
Ryan Donato
Bruins
New Bruin Ryan Donato scores a goal, adds two assists, in NHL debut March 19, 2018 | 9:05 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
Marcus Smart gave a post-surgery update on his thumb injury March 19, 2018 | 8:06 PM
Red Sox
MLB hopes for Red Sox-Yankees series in London in 2019 March 19, 2018 | 7:39 PM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Celtics need tenacity, not timidity, from Jayson Tatum March 19, 2018 | 4:53 PM
Boston, MA -- 12/25/2017 - Boston Celtics Gordon Hayward came out to greet the crowd before the start of the game against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
Celtics
Danny Ainge clarified his comments about Gordon Hayward's 'setback' March 19, 2018 | 3:49 PM
Craig Kimbrel
Red Sox
Craig Kimbrel: Daughter's heart surgery the 'toughest thing we’ve ever been through' March 19, 2018 | 3:21 PM
Adrian Clayborn
Patriots
The Patriots added four players over the weekend. Here’s a closer look March 19, 2018 | 1:55 PM
Danny Shelton
Patriots
Danny Shelton: 'I just want to add to the team success' March 19, 2018 | 1:46 PM
Ricky Davis Boston Celtics
Local
What's the most obscure Boston sports jersey you own? March 19, 2018 | 11:52 AM
Tyronn Lue
NBA
Tyronn Lue taking leave from Cavaliers to address health issues March 19, 2018 | 11:51 AM
John Hannah
Patriots
A look at 9 of the greatest New England Patriots of all time March 19, 2018 | 9:42 AM
Ted Williams
Red Sox
A look at 14 of the greatest Boston Red Sox of all time March 19, 2018 | 9:25 AM
Babe Ruth
Sports Q
Which eliminated Boston sports legend should have survived the first round of #GOATMadness? March 19, 2018 | 8:54 AM
Isaiah Thomas
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas didn't rule out a return to Boston March 19, 2018 | 8:53 AM
Boston, MA: 3/19/2018: Before the game, Winter Olympians with New England roots were honored and took part in a ceremonial puck drop. The Boston Bruins hosted the Columbus Blue Jackets in a regular season NHL hockey game at the TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Bruins
A crew of New England Olympians was honored before the Bruins game March 19, 2018 | 12:00 AM