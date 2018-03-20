NBA fines Celtics’ Marcus Morris $15K for verbally abusing an official

Marcus Morris Boston Celtics
Marcus Morris of the Boston Celtics celebrates after hitting a three point shot. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
AP,
1:49 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Gerald Green of the Houston Rockets $25,000 for shoving an opponent and Marcus Morris of the Boston Celtics $15,000 for verbally abusing an official.

The punishments were announced Tuesday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, the league’s executive vice president for basketball operations.

Green’s fine stems from a scuffle involving him, teammate Chris Paul and Minnesota’s Gorgui Dieng in the Rockets’ 129-120 win over the Timberwolves on Sunday night in Minneapolis. Green was ejected in the fourth quarter for coming to Paul’s defense after Dieng pushed him down after a foul.

Morris’ verbal abuse toward the official occurred at the end of the Celtics’ 108-89 loss to the Pelicans on Sunday night in New Orleans. Morris had a technical foul during the game, which turned into a blowout.

