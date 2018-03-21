Morning sports update: Paul George on Gordon Hayward’s recovery: ‘He knows I’ve got his back’

Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics watches on against the Charlotte Hornets. –Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Marcus Morris made a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left to lift the Celtics over the Thunder, 100-99.

Paul George on Gordon Hayward’s recovery: ‘He knows I’ve got his back’

George, the Oklahoma City Thunder forward who suffered his own brutal leg injury in 2014, said he’s been supporting the Celtics star during his recovery from an opening-night ankle injury. Hayward’s recovery process is on track again after a setback kept him off the anti-gravity treadmill for a few weeks about six weeks ago.

“I’ve been in touch with him, texting and kind of been watching him from afar, how he’s been progressing,” George said, per ESPN. “Early on, I was around him more so, sending him messages and talking to him. At this point, it looks like he’s doing really well, just watching him on the court. Now he’s shooting, doing a little bit on-court stuff.”

George was playing for Team USA in a scrimmage when he landed awkwardly and suffered a compound fracture in his right leg. He said that it took him about a month after being medically cleared to return to game action.

“The biggest thing was just letting him know what obstacles he was going to have to face with that injury. I think it helped a bit, just helping him and giving him a heads-up of what to expect. But again, he’s doing a lot better. I think at this point, he don’t need me to give him encouraging words. He knows I’ve got his back…You gotta build, go through some walls. You gotta build some confidence and trust that leg all over again. But I told him there’s going to be some good days and there’s going to be some bad days.” (ESPN)

10 things we learned from Ray Allen’s upcoming tell-all book: The former member of the Celtic’s Big Three opened up about his relationship with the game and ex-teammates in an upcoming book. In “From the Outside: My Journey through Life and the Game I Love,” Allen detailed meeting Kevin Garnett in high school, his spats with Rajon Rondo, and a ride on a Duck Boat with Doc Rivers. (Boston.com)

Ryan Donato missed Bruins practice because he’s still going to class at Harvard: The day after scoring a goal and adding two assists in his NHL debut, Donato went back to the books. The Team USA standout intends to finish the semester in Cambridge while playing for the team.

Daily highlight:

Kevin Garnett saw that game-winner coming:

