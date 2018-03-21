Morning sports update: Paul George on Gordon Hayward’s recovery: ‘He knows I’ve got his back’

Marcus Morris made a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left to lift the Celtics over the Thunder, 100-99.

Paul George on Gordon Hayward’s recovery: ‘He knows I’ve got his back’

George, the Oklahoma City Thunder forward who suffered his own brutal leg injury in 2014, said he’s been supporting the Celtics star during his recovery from an opening-night ankle injury. Hayward’s recovery process is on track again after a setback kept him off the anti-gravity treadmill for a few weeks about six weeks ago.

“I’ve been in touch with him, texting and kind of been watching him from afar, how he’s been progressing,” George said, per ESPN. “Early on, I was around him more so, sending him messages and talking to him. At this point, it looks like he’s doing really well, just watching him on the court. Now he’s shooting, doing a little bit on-court stuff.”

George was playing for Team USA in a scrimmage when he landed awkwardly and suffered a compound fracture in his right leg. He said that it took him about a month after being medically cleared to return to game action.

“The biggest thing was just letting him know what obstacles he was going to have to face with that injury. I think it helped a bit, just helping him and giving him a heads-up of what to expect. But again, he’s doing a lot better. I think at this point, he don’t need me to give him encouraging words. He knows I’ve got his back…You gotta build, go through some walls. You gotta build some confidence and trust that leg all over again. But I told him there’s going to be some good days and there’s going to be some bad days.” (ESPN)

