Celtics assistant Walter McCarty named Evansville coach

From left: Jim Pallotta, Walter McCarty, and Brad Stevens.
From left: Jim Pallotta, Walter McCarty, and Brad Stevens. –Boston Globe
By
11:36 AM

Celtics assistant coach Walter McCarty has been named the head coach of the University of Evansville men’s basketball team.

McCarty, who spent eight of his 10 pro seasons playing for Boston, had been on coach Brad Stevens’s staff since 2013. Last summer he was the head coach of the team’s Las Vegas summer league entry.

“It became very evident that Walter McCarty was 100 percent the right man for the job,’’ Evansville athletic director Mark Spencer said. “His personality, experience and infectious energy really set him apart. Nobody would have been able to sell Evansville to recruits like Walter McCarty.’’

