5 things we learned from Mike Gorman’s discussion with Chris Broussard

Mike Gorman has had the best seat in the house for 37 years of Boston basketball.

The play-by-play voice of the Celtics appeared on “In the Zone” with Chris Broussard to discuss the less-than-prophetic advice he gave to Danny Ainge, why Brad Stevens is the ‘Harry Potter of the NBA,’ and the time he stopped Tommy Heinsohn from going after an official in the corridor post-game.

Here’s what we learned about Celtics’ past, present, and future from the discussion:

Paul Pierce is beloved in the Celtics’ broadcast booth

After the Celtics won the title in 2008, Gorman gave Pierce a hug on the court and Heinsohn told No. 34, “You rank up there with the very best I’ve seen.”

“That means a lot coming from you guys. You guys have seen it all,” Pierce replied.

The sideline duo have watched everyone from Bird to Big Baby in their 37 years together on the air, but Gorman told Broussard that both broadcasters call Pierce their favorite Celtic ever. Gorman said he’s the first Boston player he’d hand the ball to with seconds left and the game on the line. He described watching The Truth grow as a player and a person over the course of his career.

“I saw a kid come in to the system and leave a man,” he said.

Broussard gave his top-five Celtics’ of all time, listing Dave Cowens, John Havlicek, Bob Cousy, Larry Bird, and Bill Russell as the best to ever pull on the green and white. Gorman agreed with the top four but swapped Cowens for Pierce in the five slot, even if it meant potentially facing the former center’s wrath.

“Dave is a good friend of mine and if Dave was in the room right now he’d be throwing bricks at me, but I would start Paul,” Gorman said.

Gorman told Danny Ainge not to deal for Kevin Garnett

Gorman talked about the grind the players, coaches, and accompanying media experience during the NBA season. He said everyone involved gets to know each other after spending so much time together on the road. Celtics’ general manager Danny Ainge once decided to take advantage of the close quarters and run an idea by the team’s play by play man.

“If you had a chance to get Kevin Garnett,” Ainge asked. “Would you give up Al Jefferson?”

Gorman said no.

Luckily for Celtics’ fans, Ainge ignored the advice and dealt Jefferson to the Timberwolves in a trade that brought Garnett to Boston. Garnett won Defensive Player of the Year as the Celtics raised Banner No. 17, while the Timberwolves wrapped up their season with a 22-60 record. Gorman called Garnett the best teammate he’s ever seen for his ability to organize, even micromanage, a locker room.

“That was the last time Danny consulted me on any potential deals,” Gorman laughed.

Brad Stevens is the ‘Harry Potter of the NBA’

Larry Bird could step onto any basketball court in any era on any team, Gorman said, and immediately be either the best or second-best player on the court. Bird’s instinctual knowledge of the game, honed in Indiana, allowed him to make the correct decision on the court time after time. Gorman believes there’s a member of the current Celtics that shares that quality: head coach Brad Stevens.

The voice of the Celtics noted that what looked like a do-able road to the Eastern Conference finals looks very challenging in light of the recent spate of injuries. Gorman knows the Celtics will have their work cut out for them heading into the playoffs. But he believes they have the right man for the job in Stevens.

“I think Brad is going to be tested severely in terms of his coaching and I think he’ll respond very well because I think he’s a brilliant coach,” he said. “I think he’s the ‘Harry Potter of the NBA’ as far as coaching goes.”

Working with Tommy Heinsohn sometimes requires a 10 second pause

Gorman’s partner in the booth is known for his propensity for slightly, or not-so-slightly, outlandish takes. He once compared Greg Stiemsma to Bill Russell. When that happens, Gorman knows what to do. He stays silent and counts to ten.

“They’re gonna have to struggle to find me on this tape when they replay it,” Gorman said.

The play-by-play announcer said that his partner waits for the officials to come close to their perch on the sideline before unleashing his rants to make sure the zebras hear every word. Some of the officials have finally figured out how to appease Heinsohn: pay the 10-time NBA champion a little respect pregame.

Heinsohn’s anger towards the officials doesn’t always dissipate once the final whistle blows. Gorman told a story from about 15 years ago in which Heinsohn went after one of the referees in the corridor after the game and Gorman had to physically intervene.

“You haven’t seen anything until you’ve seen a 6-foot-8 70-year-old guy taking on a 65-year-old guy who’s not in great shape,” Gorman said. “That was really something.”

Gorman still hasn’t ruled out Gordon Hayward’s return

Gorman’s sources within the orgainzation say that the Celtics’ star is working eight or nine hours every day to recover from his opening-night injury. Gorman believes the intensity of Hayward’s dedication hints at his timetable for returning to action.

“If Gordon didn’t think in the back of his mind ‘I can still play this year’, if he thought his next basketball game was going to be next October, I don’t think you would see…the degree of dedication in his working out if he didn’t believe somewhere in his heart of hearts that ‘I can come back and help this team this year,'” he said.

He stipulated that he wasn’t basing that opinion on sources within the medical staff, and knows that Ainge and Stevens aren’t too impressed with Gorman leaving the door open for Hayward’s possible return when the organization says it’s closed. But he said that, from the outside, Hayward looks like a player who intends to play this year.