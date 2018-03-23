Kyrie Irving to undergo ‘minimally invasive’ knee procedure

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, left, sit with teammates Jaylen Brown, center, and Marcus Smart during the first quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Boston, Tuesday, March 20, 2018. All three starters are sidelined with injuries. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Kyrie Irving sits with teammates Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder. –Charles Krupa/Associated Press
By
1:02 PM

Kyrie Irving will undergo a “minimally invasive procedure to alleviate irritation in his left knee,” the Celtics announced Friday.

More information is expected to be released following the procedure, which is scheduled for Saturday. The team did not offer a timetable for return and has “no further comment” at this time.

Irving has missed four games in March due to nagging knee soreness and did not travel with the team on their four-game road trip. The Celtics will remain on the West Coast until they return to play the Raptors in Boston on March 31.

