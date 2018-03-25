Celtics and Kings make pregame statement of solidarity following Stephon Clark shooting

Celtics coach Brad Stevens reportedly played a "big" role organizing the public service announcement.

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, right, along with teammates and Boston Celtics players wore a T-shirt in memory of Stephon Clark who was killed in a confrontation with Sacramento Police on March 18 before the start of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater)
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, right, along with teammates and Boston Celtics players wore a T-shirt in memory of Stephon Clark before Sunday's game. –Steve Yeater / AP
By
7:48 PM

Before the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings faced off on the court Sunday, the two teams united to call for accountability following the death of Stephon Clark, the unarmed 22-year-old black man who was shot to death by Sacramento police last week in the backyard of his home.

Clark’s shooting sparked mass protests in Sacramento, including one demonstration in which protesters blocked Kings fans from entering the arena Thursday night. Before Sunday’s game in Sacramento, both Celtics and Kings players let protesters know they were on their side.

In a 30-second public service announcement, the players expressed solidarity, calling for change and for the end of “these tragedies.” The PSA included eight Celtics: Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Aron Baynes, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris, Semi Ojeleye, Shane Larkin, and Greg Monroe. The video played on screen inside the Kings’ arena shortly before tipoff Sunday.

Advertisement

“We will not shut up and dribble,” Horford said, a reference to the recent remarks by a Fox News host about fellow NBA star LeBron James, amid what’s been a season of outspoken activism from players and coaches in the league.

“You see that situation happen so much around the country. It’s about time everybody speaks up,” Larkin told the Celtics team website before the game. “Just for us to have the opportunity to go over there yesterday and come together as a group in order to have a stronger voice against that whole situation I felt like it was a great opportunity for us.”

The two teams also took the court in matching warm-up shirts that read “Accountability. We Are One.” on the front and “#StephonClark” on the back.

According to USA Today, Celtics coach Brad Stevens had been touched by the mid-court postgame speech Thursday by Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, who expressed sympathy for the Clark family and support for the peaceful protests going on outside the team’s game. Stevens reportedly reached out on behalf of the Celtics.

“Obviously it’s been a really tough week here, and we were paying attention to that,” Stevens told the Celtics website, adding that the team had discussed the events in Sacramento while in Portland last week and “wanted to play a small part.”

Advertisement

“Brad Stevens was real big,” Kings guard Garrett Temple told USA Today.

“Right away, right after (Stevens) heard Vivek, he wanted to do whatever he could, and with his organization he wanted to do whatever he could to help and be in support of us,” Temple said. “To have seven or eight of those guys come over from the (team) hotel (in Sacramento) and do that PSA (on Saturday) with us, that’s powerful. That shows the character of Brad, and then obviously the players on the team and that organization.”

Steven also spoke to reporters Sunday about the national marches against gun violence Saturday, which he called “awesome.” The coach said the push for stricter gun control is a “real, logical, obvious change that needs to happen,” according to the team website. Stevens also said he admired the generation of young people and students leading the charge on the issue.

“I think I speak for a lot of us, and certainly myself: I’m honored to follow them,” he said.

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Bailey Davis, a former New Orleans Saints cheerleader, in Sarasota, Fla., Feb. 21, 2018. Davis filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission after she was fired for violating a social media policy that does not apply to the team’s male players. (Zack Wittman/The New York Times)
NFL
How an Instagram post led to an NFL cheerleader's discrimination case March 25, 2018 | 5:45 PM
Vince Wilfork, who retired from football in August 2017, has kept busy ever since.
Patriots
Video: Vince Wilfork rides a bike for the first time in over 15 years March 25, 2018 | 5:44 PM
Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo, center, dunks between Texas Tech's Zhaire Smith, left, and Brandone Francis during the second half of Sunday's regional final in Boston.
NCAA Tournament
Villanova returns to Final 4 after pulling away from Texas Tech March 25, 2018 | 5:06 PM
Terrelle Pryor New York Jets
NFL
Jets sign wide receiver Terrelle Pryor March 25, 2018 | 4:27 PM
Rumford Maine firefighters follow Ray Crockett (24) around a slalom gate during the Masters of the Hose ski race at the Sunday River ski resort Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Newry, Maine. The 28th annual race raises money for the Sunday River Community Fund. The fund supports charitable organizations in neighboring communities. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Skiing
Firefighters hit the Sunday River slopes in full gear, and with hoses March 25, 2018 | 3:34 PM
Sports News
Major leagues on the lookout for pitch tipping March 25, 2018 | 10:45 AM
Nate Solder son Hudson Patriots
Patriots
Nate Solder thanks Patriots, fans in full-page Globe ad March 25, 2018 | 9:51 AM
Michigan basketball Final Four
NCAA Tournament
Michigan heads to Final Four with win over Florida State March 25, 2018 | 4:26 AM
Red Sox
Sale, Duffy become latest aces forced to make early exits March 25, 2018 | 2:16 AM
Loyola Chicago Kansas State
NCAA Tournament
No. 11 Loyola beats Kansas State to punch ticket to Final Four March 24, 2018 | 8:31 PM
Coach Brad Friedel guided the Revolution to a 2-2 tie Saturday.
Soccer
Revolution strike early, battle to tie against NYCFC March 24, 2018 | 8:10 PM
Danny Amendola Julian Edelman
Patriots
Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman are still hanging out March 24, 2018 | 7:35 PM
Christian Vasquez Red Sox
Red Sox
Christian Vazquez, Red Sox reach deal through 2021 March 24, 2018 | 5:46 PM
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) walks on the floor during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Oakland, Calif., Friday, March 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
NBA
Steph Curry out at least 3 weeks but could be ready for playoffs March 24, 2018 | 4:23 PM
Caroline Wozniacki WTA
Tennis
Caroline Wozniacki complains of verbal abuse by Miami Open crowd March 24, 2018 | 3:58 PM
BU Hockey
College Sports
BU hockey team knocks off top-seeded Cornell March 24, 2018 | 3:48 PM
Geno Auriemma
NCAA Tournament
UConn routs Duke to advance to the Elite 8 March 24, 2018 | 3:45 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving expected to return in 3 to 6 weeks March 24, 2018 | 3:28 PM
Red Sox shortstop Deven Marrero throws a runner out at first in the fifth inning of a spring baseball exhibition game.
Red Sox
Red Sox trade infielder Deven Marrero to Arizona March 24, 2018 | 3:22 PM
J.J. Watt rushes against New England Patriots offensive tackle Cameron Fleming. Watt finished the day without a QB hit.
Patriots
Another Patriots free agent is reportedly on his way out March 24, 2018 | 3:10 PM
Red Sox
Chris Sale hit by liner, expects to be OK for opener March 24, 2018 | 3:09 PM
Sports News
Nathan Chen completes 6 quads to win world figure skating title March 24, 2018 | 12:20 PM
PawSox
Red Sox
PawSox reach out to Latino fans with new name at some games March 24, 2018 | 9:28 AM
New England Patriots defensive back Duron Harmon arrives before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Patriots
Patriots safety reportedly denied entry to Costa Rica for marijuana possession March 24, 2018 | 9:05 AM
Seth Wickersham
Media
Seth Wickersham on cracking the Patriots' code of silence March 24, 2018 | 8:12 AM
Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask is congratulated by David Pastrnak (88), Kevan Miller (86) and Nick Holden (44) after the team's 3-2 win in Dallas.
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 comeback win over the Stars March 24, 2018 | 8:02 AM
Marcus Morris Celtics
Celtics
Celtics rally in fourth to beat Trail Blazers 105-100 March 24, 2018 | 7:27 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving set for surgery on sore left knee March 24, 2018 | 7:25 AM
Steph Curry Golden State Warriors
NBA
Steph Curry returns from ankle injury, then sprains left knee March 24, 2018 | 1:45 AM
Duke's Marvin Bagley III, right, looks to pass around Syracuse's Frank Howard (23), Paschal Chukwu (13) and Marek Dolezaj (21) during the second half of a regional semifinal game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Friday, March 23, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
NCAA Tournament
Duke holds off Syracuse, 69-65, to set up matchup with Kansas March 24, 2018 | 1:32 AM