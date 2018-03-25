Celtics and Kings make pregame statement of solidarity following Stephon Clark shooting

Before the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings faced off on the court Sunday, the two teams united to call for accountability following the death of Stephon Clark, the unarmed 22-year-old black man who was shot to death by Sacramento police last week in the backyard of his home.

Clark’s shooting sparked mass protests in Sacramento, including one demonstration in which protesters blocked Kings fans from entering the arena Thursday night. Before Sunday’s game in Sacramento, both Celtics and Kings players let protesters know they were on their side.

In a 30-second public service announcement, the players expressed solidarity, calling for change and for the end of “these tragedies.” The PSA included eight Celtics: Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Aron Baynes, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris, Semi Ojeleye, Shane Larkin, and Greg Monroe. The video played on screen inside the Kings’ arena shortly before tipoff Sunday.

“We will not shut up and dribble,” Horford said, a reference to the recent remarks by a Fox News host about fellow NBA star LeBron James, amid what’s been a season of outspoken activism from players and coaches in the league.

“You see that situation happen so much around the country. It’s about time everybody speaks up,” Larkin told the Celtics team website before the game. “Just for us to have the opportunity to go over there yesterday and come together as a group in order to have a stronger voice against that whole situation I felt like it was a great opportunity for us.”

The two teams also took the court in matching warm-up shirts that read “Accountability. We Are One.” on the front and “#StephonClark” on the back.

According to USA Today, Celtics coach Brad Stevens had been touched by the mid-court postgame speech Thursday by Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, who expressed sympathy for the Clark family and support for the peaceful protests going on outside the team’s game. Stevens reportedly reached out on behalf of the Celtics.

“Obviously it’s been a really tough week here, and we were paying attention to that,” Stevens told the Celtics website, adding that the team had discussed the events in Sacramento while in Portland last week and “wanted to play a small part.”

“Brad Stevens was real big,” Kings guard Garrett Temple told USA Today.

“Right away, right after (Stevens) heard Vivek, he wanted to do whatever he could, and with his organization he wanted to do whatever he could to help and be in support of us,” Temple said. “To have seven or eight of those guys come over from the (team) hotel (in Sacramento) and do that PSA (on Saturday) with us, that’s powerful. That shows the character of Brad, and then obviously the players on the team and that organization.”

Steven also spoke to reporters Sunday about the national marches against gun violence Saturday, which he called “awesome.” The coach said the push for stricter gun control is a “real, logical, obvious change that needs to happen,” according to the team website. Stevens also said he admired the generation of young people and students leading the charge on the issue.

“I think I speak for a lot of us, and certainly myself: I’m honored to follow them,” he said.