Jaylen Brown’s game-winning 3-pointer seals Celtics’ comeback over Jazz

Jayson Tatum celebrates with Jaylen Brown after Brown scored the winning 3-pointer against the Utah Jazz. –The Associated Press
By
JOHN COON
AP,
1:32 AM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jaylen Brown’s 3-pointer gave the short-handed Boston Celtics more than just a perfect road trip.

It gave him some much-needed rest.

Brown’s basket with 0.3 seconds left gave the Celtics a 97-94 victory Wednesday night over the Utah Jazz.

“I was just hoping it went in there, man,” Brown said. “I had nothing left for OT, so I’m just happy to win.”

Boston did not allow the Jazz to score over the final 2:25 and ended the game on a 9-0 run. Brown’s winner from straightaway came after Joe Ingles missed a potential go-ahead shot for the Jazz with 16 seconds remaining.

Advertisement

Jayson Tatum added 16 for the Celtics, who won their fifth straight despite their injuries. Terry Rozier chipped in 13 points.

With Kyrie Irving out after knee surgery, and Marcus Morris and Al Horford both sidelined with ankle injuries, the Celtics finished a 4-0 trip to the West in what would have been Gordon Hayward’s return to Utah had he not been injured in the season opener.

This latest winning effort came because of Boston’s ability to get stops late in the game. Utah didn’t score again after Jae Crowder cut to the hoop to put the Jazz up 94-88.

“We played more zone tonight than we have in two years,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “Their high pick-and-rolls were giving us fits and we had to play some double bigs there for a while. Guys just kind of battled and hung around.”

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points for Utah. Ricky Rubio tallied 14 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Crowder added 16 points off the bench. The Jazz (42-33) lost for the third time in five games.

Utah seemed in control in the third quarter, forcing 10 turnovers and turning them into 15 points. It helped the Jazz rip off a 15-0 run, also fueled by three 3-pointers from Rubio and Crowder, to take a 69-58 lead.

Advertisement

“They were pressuring us good,” Stevens said. “They were switching a lot of screens on and off the ball. They were really physical with us and into our bodies. Rubio did a great job at the point of attack defensively.”

Boston charged back in the fourth quarter. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Rozier and Shane Larkin helped trim the deficit to 85-84. Crowder and Mitchell answered with back-to-back layups to keep the Jazz in front.

Boston kept coming and tied it at 94 on Tatum’s dunk with 1:09 left.

Utah had a 13-0 run in the first quarter to take a 18-12 lead. Rudy Gobert had three baskets, including a go-ahead layup, to fuel the run. Boston missed 14 of 17 shots and scored six total points over the final 8:53 of the quarter.

The teams reversed roles during the second quarter. Boston found its shooting rhythm and shut down Utah on the other end of the court. The Celtics surged in front behind a 16-2 run, taking a 46-34 lead late in the quarter. Brown put Boston in front with back-to-back baskets and capped the spurt with his second 3-pointer of the game. Utah missed six of seven shots during the run.

“We had lack of focus at times,” Mitchell said. “Sometimes, like at the first of the game, we didn’t play well offensively and that puts too much pressure on our defense.”

Tip-ins

Celtics: Boston committed 18 total turnovers and gave up 24 points on those turnovers. … Rozier scored 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter. … The Celtics went 12 of 21 from 3-point range, including five makes in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Jazz: Utah made five 3-pointers in the third quarter after shooting 4 of 16 from the perimeter in the first half. … Mitchell set up the third quarter Jazz rally by scoring 10 points in the first four minutes of the second half. … The Jazz shot 20 free throws in the second half after attempting one free throw before halftime.

Fantastic finishes

The Celtics completed their 14th double-digit comeback this season, tied for second-most in the NBA. Boston now has made five go-ahead field goals in the final five seconds of a game this season, the most of any NBA team.

Brown credits the team’s character and refusal to give up under adversity.

“I don’t think it’s really nothing new,” Brown said. “We’ve been doing it all year. I know the way we’ve won, with last-second shots and things like that, have been big, but we’ve been doing it all year. It’s nothing new to us.”

Up next

Celtics: Host the Raptors on Saturday.

Jazz: Host the Grizzlies on Friday.

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Lexi Miller.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Lexi Miller is running Boston so her grandparents could be a part of her accomplishment March 28, 2018 | 11:21 PM
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Rose Gallagher is running Boston to honor her grandmother March 28, 2018 | 11:06 PM
Julie Brothers.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Julie Brothers is running Boston because she 'can run' March 28, 2018 | 10:50 PM
Lukas Landegger.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Lukas Landegger is running Boston to help fund the 'amazing research' at Mass. Eye and Ear March 28, 2018 | 10:37 PM
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers
NBA
Joel Embiid exits 76ers game after accidental collision with Markelle Fultz March 28, 2018 | 9:46 PM
Jonas Jerebko and Jae Crowder
Celtics
Jae Crowder and Jonas Jerebko are next-door neighbors in Utah March 28, 2018 | 6:18 PM
4/18/2014 - Boston, MA - Hynes Convention Center - Thousands of runners flocked to the Hynes Convention Center on Friday, April 18, 2014 to pick up their official numbers for the Bsoton Marathon. Topic: 19runners. Story by David Abel/Globe Staff. Dina Rudick/Globe Staff.
Boston Marathon
Why isn't this year's Boston Marathon expo at the Hynes Convention Center? March 28, 2018 | 6:18 PM
Isaiah Thomas Lakers
NBA
Isaiah Thomas to have season-ending hip surgery March 28, 2018 | 5:30 PM
Amy Comander.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Amy Comander is running Boston for her patients March 28, 2018 | 5:19 PM
Skiing
Skier critically injured after falling 1,000 feet in Wyoming March 28, 2018 | 4:10 PM
Boston Marathon
'The reason I’m running isn’t about me, and it isn’t really about running' March 28, 2018 | 3:36 PM
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox' first series of the season March 28, 2018 | 2:12 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Clement catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in Minneapolis. The play was reviewed and called a touchdown. The NFL's catch rule would get less complicated if team owners approve recommendations from the powerful competition committee, when the league's annual meetings begin on Monday in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Super Bowl
NFL says new catch rule was not used in Super Bowl LII March 28, 2018 | 1:02 PM
Win Dance Repeat Red Sox
Red Sox
'Win, Dance, Repeat' could be coming to an end this season March 28, 2018 | 11:52 AM
Katie Carlin.
Boston Marathon
Here's why Katie Carlin is running Boston for Martin Richard March 28, 2018 | 10:46 AM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Bruins extend contract of team captain Zdeno Chara March 28, 2018 | 10:44 AM
Masahiro Tanaka
MLB
MLB to Yankees: Don't put players' faces in the beer foam March 28, 2018 | 9:09 AM
Rafael Devers
Red Sox
What experts are saying about Rafael Devers's breakout potential March 28, 2018 | 8:52 AM
Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel.
Patriots
The Patriots have reportedly met with Johnny Manziel March 28, 2018 | 6:59 AM
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stops Bosto's Brad Marchand during the shootout.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-4 shootout loss to Jets March 28, 2018 | 6:50 AM
MLB
Sewage leak spills onto field during game at Dodger Stadium March 28, 2018 | 4:54 AM
LeBron James
NBA
LeBron James has a favorite for the MVP award: Himself March 28, 2018 | 3:22 AM
Bruins
Laine's shootout winner gives Jets 5-4 win over Bruins March 27, 2018 | 11:56 PM
Chris Mack
College Sports
Louisville reportedly hires Xavier's Chris Mack as head coach March 27, 2018 | 4:28 PM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
‘I ain’t getting this one, boys’ says Mookie Betts as a fly ball went over his head March 27, 2018 | 3:57 PM
Team USA
Olympics
Team USA confirms April visit to White House March 27, 2018 | 3:51 PM
Eduardo Nunez, Hanley Ramirez
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What is the Red Sox' biggest flaw heading into the season? March 27, 2018 | 3:48 PM
Paul Pierce Ray Allen Celtics
Celtics
Ray Allen: 'It’s not about loyalty' March 27, 2018 | 3:46 PM
Shalane Flanagan
Boston Marathon
Shalane Flanagan is on the cover of 'Runner's World' March 27, 2018 | 3:43 PM
Corey Clement (L) of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a touchdown during Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota February 4, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARYTIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
NFL
NFL owners unanimously vote to revamp catch rule March 27, 2018 | 3:28 PM