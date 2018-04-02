Gordon Hayward is jogging again

Gordon Hayward
Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics. – Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
11:07 AM

Gordon Hayward’s latest step on his path back to the court came at a light jog.

In a video tweeted by The Player’s Tribune Monday, Hayward worked his way through the PACER test, which gets harder and harder as the interval between exercises decreases. It’s the latest glimpse of Hayward’s rehab process as the Boston Celtics’ star recovers from the ankle injury he suffered minutes into opening night.

Celtics general manager Danny Ainge and coach Brad Stevens have repeatedly said that they don’t anticipate Hayward returning to the court this season. Hayward had been running on the AlterG, an anti-gravity treadmill that allowed him to run without putting his full body weight on the ankle, but in the most recent clip he is running free, gravity and all.

With six games remaining on the Celtics’ regular season schedule, Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart, and Daniel Theis join Hayward on the injury report.

