Bucks inch closer to playoff spot, beat short-handed Celtics

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo falls to the floor as he is defended by Boston's Al Horford. –The Associated Press
By
GENARO C. ARMAS
AP,
April 3, 2018

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and had a key block with 53 seconds left, Khris Middleton added 20 points and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the short-handed Boston Celtics for a 106-102 win on Tuesday night.

Eric Bledsoe added 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting for the Bucks, who clinched their second straight winning season for the first time since back-to-back finishes over .500 in 1999-00 and 2000-01. One more win clinches a second consecutive postseason berth for Milwaukee.

Jaylen Brown scored 24 points for the Celtics, who had their six-game winning streak snapped.

Boston was forced to start two-way player Kadeem Allen with injuries sidelining yet another guard. This time, Terry Rozier didn’t play because of sprained left ankle. Shane Larkin was already out because of illness. Guards Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart have already missed extended time with injuries.

Advertisement

Yet the Celtics still posed a challenge deep into the fourth quarter with forwards Al Horford and Jayson Tatum, along with Brown, each assuming ball-handling duties at times.

After Boston double-teamed Middleton and forced him to step out of bounds, Tatum bolted unchallenged down the lane to get the Celtics within 103-100 with 22 seconds left.

The Bucks used up nearly nine seconds on the ensuing inbounds play before Antetokounmpo was fouled. The All-Star forward hit free throws to seal the win.

This will surely boost confidence for the Bucks, who are tied with Washington for seventh place in the Eastern Conference. They could face second-place Boston in the first round.

Another good sign for Milwaukee: runs of 11-3 and 16-4 during the game while Antetokounmpo was resting on the bench.

The sharpshooting Tatum hit a 3 just before the halftime buzzer to get Boston within 58-56. The bucket also gave Tatum his 102nd 3 of the season, a franchise rookie record.

TIP IN

Celtics: Coach Brad Stevens said that Rozier was “80 to 85 percent” after shootaround earlier Tuesday. Stevens was being cautious with Rozier, with the availabilities of Irving (left knee) and Smart (right thumb) in question when the playoffs start next week.

Bucks: C Thon Maker (right groin) was available but did not play after missing four games. … G Malcolm Brogdon appears to be inching closer to a return following a left quad injury that has kept him out since early February. He would be a valuable addition for the postseason.

Advertisement

“The hard part is the rhythm and I think a lot of people will talk about the rhythm for him,” coach Joe Prunty said about the challenge of acclimating Brogdon back into the lineup with four games left in the regular season. “That is the balancing act though … the fewer games, the harder it is. We will manage that as best as we can with the games that are available.”

UP NEXT

Celtics: Stevens wasn’t sure if Rozier would be available for Boston’s next game on Wednesday in Toronto.

Bucks: Host the Brooklyn Nets visit on Thursday.

 

TOPICS: Celtics Basketball
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Bruins
Lightning beat Bruins, 4-0; teams tied for division lead April 3, 2018 | 10:21 PM
New England Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks #14 in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. Philadelphia won the game 41-33.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Patriots
The Patriots are reportedly trading Brandin Cooks to the Rams April 3, 2018 | 6:09 PM
Red Sox Sam Kennedy William Evans
Red Sox
Here's what's new at Fenway Park this season April 3, 2018 | 4:45 PM
Philadelphia Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler on Saturday. In the first three games of the season, two of them losses, he went to the bullpen 18 times, including a call to an infielder.
MLB
Gabe Kapler's Phillies tenure is off to an interesting start April 3, 2018 | 3:28 PM
04/03/2018 Boston Ma - Boston Police Superintendent William Ridge (cq) was at a security press-conference for the 2018 Boston Marathon, along with other law enforcement organizations. The press-conference was held at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel.Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff Reporter:Topic.
Boston Marathon
Officials discuss Boston Marathon security measures April 3, 2018 | 2:34 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
'If he no longer fits what a Patriot is supposed to be, maybe it’s their mold that needs repairing' April 3, 2018 | 12:02 PM
Carolina Panthers' cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The Eagles won 28-23. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
NFL
No sweatpants in public: Inside the rule books for NFL cheerleaders April 3, 2018 | 11:34 AM
Matt Parziale during a practice round ahead of the 2018 Masters.
Golf
Matt Parziale, a full-time Brockton firefighter, will play in the 2018 Masters April 3, 2018 | 10:32 AM
Matt Patricia
Patriots
Matt Patricia tells Adam Schefter the Super Bowl losses will 'hurt forever' April 3, 2018 | 8:59 AM
College Sports
Villanova students, fans celebrate title, 2 arrests reported April 3, 2018 | 8:47 AM
Italy Milan Turin 2026 Bid
Olympics
7 countries interested in hosting 2026 Winter Olympics April 3, 2018 | 7:41 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Multiple teams reportedly plan to make an offer for Rob Gronkowski April 3, 2018 | 7:34 AM
College Sports
Jay Wright in select company with 2nd NCAA title April 3, 2018 | 2:11 AM
College Sports
Villanova tops Michigan, 79-62, for NCAA title April 3, 2018 | 2:09 AM
Hanley Ramirez Red Sox
Red Sox
Hanley Ramirez fulfilled his promise to a young fan April 3, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Red Sox
Another solid start for Red Sox as Johnson beats Marlins April 2, 2018 | 10:27 PM
2011 APR 04: Kemba Walker holds up the championship trophy with his Connecticut teammates following the 2011 NCAA Division I Men's Final Four Championship game held in Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX. UConn went on to defeat Butler 53-41 to claim the championship title. Ryan McKee/NCAA Photos
NCAA Tournament
'I don’t get chills, but I still get nervous like I haven’t seen the games before' April 2, 2018 | 4:46 PM
Steve Smith
Sports News
Australian cricket has its own Deflategate — and a nation reels April 2, 2018 | 3:25 PM
Aaron Boone
MLB
Aaron Boone's managerial start smoother than dad Bob's April 2, 2018 | 3:11 PM
Hopkinton, MA - 4-17-17 - Workers prepare the starting line. Pre-race scenes before the running of the Boston Marathon from Hopkinton, MA. on April. 17, 2017. Bill Greene / Globe Staff.
Boston Marathon
Meet the middle-aged financial analyst who has made a name for himself exposing marathon cheats April 2, 2018 | 2:37 PM
Azura Stevens
College Sports
UConn's Azura Stevens skipping final year to enter WNBA April 2, 2018 | 2:33 PM
Marcus Morris Jayson Tatum
Sports Q
Who do you want the Celtics to play in the first round? April 2, 2018 | 2:24 PM
Brandon Carlo
Bruins
Bruins provide no further update on Brandon Carlo April 2, 2018 | 12:32 PM
Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
9 thoughts on the start to the Red Sox' season April 2, 2018 | 12:19 PM
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Gordon Hayward is jogging again April 2, 2018 | 11:07 AM
MLB
Yankees' home opener against Rays postponed because of snow April 2, 2018 | 10:57 AM
Brad Marchand Boston Bruins
Bruins
Brad Marchand fined for cross-checking Flyers' Andrew MacDonald April 2, 2018 | 10:30 AM
Rob Gronkowski, Bill Belichick
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski reportedly 'pretty certain' he'll return to Patriots April 2, 2018 | 9:07 AM
Final Four Michigan Villanova Basketball
College Sports
What to watch for in the NCAA title game April 2, 2018 | 2:14 AM
Yankees snow
MLB
The Yankees' home opener has been postponed due to snow April 2, 2018 | 2:13 AM