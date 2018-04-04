DeRozan scores 16 points as Raptors beat Celtics 96-78

The Celtics were held to their lowest point total of the season.

Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan is defended by Boston's Greg Monroe. –The Associated Press
By
IAN HARRISON
AP,
April 4, 2018

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 16 points, Fred VanVleet and Serge Ibaka each had 15 and the Toronto Raptors moved closer to clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Boston Celtics 96-78 on Wednesday night.

Toronto increased its lead over second-place Boston to three games. Both teams have four games remaining.

Kyle Lowry scored 13 points for the Raptors, who earned a split in the season series with the Celtics and clinched the tiebreaker over Boston, based on each team’s record in conference play. Toronto is 37-11 against the East, while Boston is 31-17.

With its 56th win of the season, Toronto matched the franchise record set in 2015-16.

Advertisement

Delon Wright had eight points, eight assists and nine rebounds for the Raptors, who entered having lost five of their previous eight, including the past two. Toronto lost at Boston on Saturday and again at Cleveland on Tuesday.

Marcus Morris scored 21 points, Greg Monroe had 17 and Al Horford 16 for Boston, who were held to their lowest point total of the season. The Celtics scored 80 in a Jan. 18 loss to Philadelphia.

The Celtics shot 3 for 22 from 3-point range, their fewest made 3-pointers of the season. Boston’s previous low was six, set twice.

The Celtics lost Tuesday in Milwaukee and have dropped consecutive games after winning six in a row.

Terry Rozier started for Boston after sitting out Tuesday because of a sprained left ankle. He scored two points in 28 minutes and shot 1 of 9.

Jaylen Brown and Monroe each scored five points in the first as Boston led 20-14 after one. Toronto made six of 23 attempts in the opening quarter, going 2 of 11 from 3-point range, and didn’t score over the final 3:29 in its lowest-scoring first quarter of the season.

Boston made nine turnovers in the second, leading to 17 points for Toronto, as the Raptors rallied behind six points from Wright to lead 43-33 at halftime. The Celtics had more turnovers in the first half (14) than made baskets (13).

Advertisement

After making eight of 19 field goal attempts in the first quarter, Boston shot 5 for 18 in the second and 5 for 19 in the third. DeRozan scored eight points in the third as Toronto took a 67-53 lead into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Rozier led Boston with nine rebounds. … G Shane Larkin (illness) did not travel to Toronto. Larkin has missed three straight games. … Boston finished with 17 turnovers, three shy of its season-worst. Toronto scored 29 points off turnovers.

Raptors: Toronto avoided its first three-game losing streak since Feb. 8-14, 2017. … The Raptors outscored the Celtics 54-34 on points in the paint. … The home team won all four meetings in the series this season.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Chicago on Friday. Boston has won five straight home games against the Bulls.

Raptors: Host Indiana on Friday. Toronto has won eight straight home games against the Pacers.

 

TOPICS: Celtics Basketball Canada
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Tony Finau Masters
Golf
A golfer injured his ankle celebrating a hole-in-one ahead of first Masters April 4, 2018 | 6:27 PM
MLB
Giancarlo Stanton turns boos into cheers with two-run homer April 4, 2018 | 5:30 PM
Troy Niklas
Patriots
The Patriots have signed two more players April 4, 2018 | 5:14 PM
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson
Golf
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson warm up together, and to each other April 4, 2018 | 5:00 PM
Vandini Sharma Masters
Golf
The Masters through the eyes of a 16-year-old girl from India April 4, 2018 | 4:50 PM
Golf
Here's what Tiger Woods had to say about the Brockton firefighter who qualified for the Masters April 4, 2018 | 4:35 PM
Golf
Augusta National to host women's amateur tournament April 4, 2018 | 4:20 PM
Julian Edelman New England Patriots
Patriots
'I said, holy Toledo, what is going on?' April 4, 2018 | 3:56 PM
Tom Moore, David Cox
College Sports
Rhode Island promotes assistant David Cox to succeed Dan Hurley April 4, 2018 | 3:52 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
What we learned from ESPN's deep-dive into the Celtics this season April 4, 2018 | 3:38 PM
Drew Bledsoe is welcomed by Bills owner Ralph Wilson after being traded to Buffalo in April, 2002.
Patriots
Other times Bill Belichick has traded players for 1st-round picks April 4, 2018 | 3:22 PM
Brad Marchand
Bruins
The NHL MVP race has a dozen candidates, including Brad Marchand April 4, 2018 | 3:03 PM
Jerome Robinson Ky Bowman
College Sports
BC’s Jerome Robinson and Ky Bowman declare for NBA Draft April 4, 2018 | 2:57 PM
NFL
Robert Griffin III is back in the NFL April 4, 2018 | 1:14 PM
Red Sox
Watch: A conversation with Red Sox President Sam Kennedy April 4, 2018 | 12:59 PM
Brandin Cooks
Patriots
What the Brandin Cooks trade means for the Patriots April 4, 2018 | 10:56 AM
Tom Brady celebrates winning Super Bowl 51.
Sports News
How Boston.com readers voted in our #GOATMadness bracket of the city's best athletes April 4, 2018 | 10:35 AM
Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak
Bruins
The Bruins playoff picture remains completely out of focus April 4, 2018 | 10:18 AM
Terry Rozier, Jayson Tatum, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet
Celtics
Raptors-Celtics, Cavs-76ers are big games to watch this week April 4, 2018 | 9:43 AM
Shohei Ohtani
MLB
Shohei Ohtani matched Babe Ruth with a rare feat Tuesday April 4, 2018 | 9:09 AM
Dave McGillivray
Boston Marathon
The Boston Marathon's 63-year-old race director just finished one of running's most grueling challenges April 4, 2018 | 8:13 AM
David Pastrnak of the Bruins swings as Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning reaches for the puck during the third period.
Bruins
What we learned from the Bruins' 4-0 loss to the Lightning April 4, 2018 | 6:51 AM
NHL
The NHL is stripping Gordie Howe off the Stanley Cup to make room for more names April 4, 2018 | 3:21 AM
College Sports
Nick Saban responds to LeBron James's copyright infringement claims April 3, 2018 | 11:19 PM
Hanley Ramirez
Red Sox
Hanley Ramirez helps Sox beat Marlins, 4-2 in 13 innings April 3, 2018 | 10:50 PM
Drew Brees
NFL
Drew Brees sues over millions spent on jewelry April 3, 2018 | 10:45 PM
Celtics
Short-handed Celtics fall to Bucks, 106-102 April 3, 2018 | 10:44 PM
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees
MLB
Giancarlo Stanton gets booed in Yankee Stadium debut April 3, 2018 | 10:44 PM
Bruins
Lightning beat Bruins, 4-0; teams tied for division lead April 3, 2018 | 10:21 PM
Ryan Donato
NHL
Adam Gaudette, Ryan Donato among players making the 'crazy' quick transition to the NHL April 3, 2018 | 10:08 PM