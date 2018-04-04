What we learned from ESPN’s deep-dive into the Celtics this season

“In Brad we trust, so he’ll figure it out,” Jaylen Brown said Monday as the Celtics prepared for yet another game with an injury report that tests Twitter’s character limit.

Brown voiced his support for Brad Stevens’s Coach of the Year campaign, a push the coach himself is certainly not a vocal member of. But even without Stevens’s support, Boston’s head coach is a leading candidate for the award after taking a team that returned just four players from last season, then lost its star forward on opening night, then lost just about everyone else for portions of the season, to 53 wins and a fighting chance at the Eastern Conference title.

ESPN’s Chris Forsberg examined the arcade games, Dad jokes, and teaching moments that allowed Stevens to keep the Celtics afloat this season. Here’s what he learned:

The Celtics coach gives all the credit to his players

If Stevens does win the Coach of the Year award, it’s a good bet that he’ll shift the brunt of the praise for the team’s success this season toward his players. He believes he just put them in a position where they could maximize their abilities.

“You dream of coaching teams where people aren’t worried about how much they’re going to play or what their role is,” Stevens said. “These guys just all do whatever they need to do to help the team win, and that’s where we are right now. That’s one of the things that makes the transition when you lose guys a little bit easier.”

According to Forsberg, Stevens would obviously rather have a full roster at his disposal but appreciates the challenge of mixing and matching lineups. It’s a challenge he’s faced all season and he’s responded by sending out 17 different starting lineups.

“You know what, as coaches you always look for the challenge, right?” Stevens said.

Stevens hasn’t had time to play his beloved Ms. Pac-Man arcade game

Last year, the Celtics coach revealed that he played 10 to 15 games of the classic arcade game every day on an old-fashioned machine his wife bought him. He said that a few minutes of video games isn’t that bad, advising kids to “Tell your parents you’re good.”

But this season, Stevens changed his tone.

“I’ve been trying to tell my [12-year-old] son [Brady] to play less video games,” Stevens said. “So I can’t set the bad example.”

He hasn’t found the time to chase any glowing ghosts this season, but Stevens doesn’t feel like his skills have diminished.

“I’m good,” Stevens said. “I’ve never lost a game since we’ve had the [Ms. Pac-Man] machine.

“Then again, I’ve only defeated a bunch of 9-year-olds.”

His Dad jokes are coming fast and furious this year

In his fifth year with the Celtics, Stevens appears to be letting his hair down and a few puns fly. After an eye infection forced Brown to wear goggles on the court in December, his coach dropped this line: “We had some laughs in retrospect about that. Retro specs … that’s pretty good.”

He followed that with a January joke in response to a reporter asking how far he saw the team going in 2018.

“Well, London’s the furthest,” Stevens answered. “L.A. probably next. I don’t know after that.”

Forsberg writes that even though Stevens is still deadly serious about bringing out the best in his players and making progress as a team, he appears to be embracing the lighter moments during the grueling NBA schedule. But the coach isn’t feeling stress-free just yet.

“This is a long year. You try to just enjoy the moments you can enjoy because the rest of them are pretty stressful,” Stevens said. “As far as feeling looser or whatever, no I don’t. I don’t think you ever feel comfortable.”