What we learned from ESPN’s deep-dive into the Celtics this season

Chris Forsberg went behind-the-scenes to see how Brad Stevens has kept the Celtics afloat.

Brad Stevens
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens smiles as he walks off the court after his team defeated the Indiana Pacers. –AP Photo/Darron Cummings
By
3:38 PM

“In Brad we trust, so he’ll figure it out,” Jaylen Brown said Monday as the Celtics prepared for yet another game with an injury report that tests Twitter’s character limit.

Brown voiced his support for Brad Stevens’s Coach of the Year campaign, a push the coach himself is certainly not a vocal member of. But even without Stevens’s support, Boston’s head coach is a leading candidate for the award after taking a team that returned just four players from last season, then lost its star forward on opening night, then lost just about everyone else for portions of the season, to 53 wins and a fighting chance at the Eastern Conference title.

Advertisement

ESPN’s Chris Forsberg examined the arcade games, Dad jokes, and teaching moments that allowed Stevens to keep the Celtics afloat this season. Here’s what he learned:

The Celtics coach gives all the credit to his players

If Stevens does win the Coach of the Year award, it’s a good bet that he’ll shift the brunt of the praise for the team’s success this season toward his players. He believes he just put them in a position where they could maximize their abilities.

“You dream of coaching teams where people aren’t worried about how much they’re going to play or what their role is,” Stevens said. “These guys just all do whatever they need to do to help the team win, and that’s where we are right now. That’s one of the things that makes the transition when you lose guys a little bit easier.”

According to Forsberg, Stevens would obviously rather have a full roster at his disposal but appreciates the challenge of mixing and matching lineups. It’s a challenge he’s faced all season and he’s responded by sending out 17 different starting lineups.

“You know what, as coaches you always look for the challenge, right?” Stevens said.

Stevens hasn’t had time to play his beloved Ms. Pac-Man arcade game

Last year, the Celtics coach revealed that he played 10 to 15 games of the classic arcade game every day on an old-fashioned machine his wife bought him. He said that a few minutes of video games isn’t that bad, advising kids to “Tell your parents you’re good.”

Advertisement

But this season, Stevens changed his tone.

“I’ve been trying to tell my [12-year-old] son [Brady] to play less video games,” Stevens said. “So I can’t set the bad example.”

He hasn’t found the time to chase any glowing ghosts this season, but Stevens doesn’t feel like his skills have diminished.

“I’m good,” Stevens said. “I’ve never lost a game since we’ve had the [Ms. Pac-Man] machine.
“Then again, I’ve only defeated a bunch of 9-year-olds.”

His Dad jokes are coming fast and furious this year

In his fifth year with the Celtics, Stevens appears to be letting his hair down and a few puns fly. After an eye infection forced Brown to wear goggles on the court in December, his coach dropped this line: “We had some laughs in retrospect about that. Retro specs … that’s pretty good.”

He followed that with a January joke in response to a reporter asking how far he saw the team going in 2018.

“Well, London’s the furthest,” Stevens answered. “L.A. probably next. I don’t know after that.”

Forsberg writes that even though Stevens is still deadly serious about bringing out the best in his players and making progress as a team, he appears to be embracing the lighter moments during the grueling NBA schedule. But the coach isn’t feeling stress-free just yet.

“This is a long year. You try to just enjoy the moments you can enjoy because the rest of them are pretty stressful,” Stevens said. “As far as feeling looser or whatever, no I don’t. I don’t think you ever feel comfortable.”

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Drew Bledsoe is welcomed by Bills owner Ralph Wilson after being traded to Buffalo in April, 2002.
Patriots
Other times Bill Belichick has traded players for 1st-round picks April 4, 2018 | 3:22 PM
Brad Marchand
Bruins
The NHL MVP race has a dozen candidates, including Brad Marchand April 4, 2018 | 3:03 PM
NFL
Robert Griffin III is back in the NFL April 4, 2018 | 1:14 PM
Red Sox
Watch: A conversation with Red Sox President Sam Kennedy April 4, 2018 | 12:59 PM
Brandin Cooks
Patriots
What the Brandin Cooks trade means for the Patriots April 4, 2018 | 10:56 AM
Tom Brady celebrates winning Super Bowl 51.
Sports News
How Boston.com readers voted in our #GOATMadness bracket of the city's best athletes April 4, 2018 | 10:35 AM
Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak
Bruins
The Bruins playoff picture remains completely out of focus April 4, 2018 | 10:18 AM
Terry Rozier, Jayson Tatum, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet
Celtics
Raptors-Celtics, Cavs-76ers are big games to watch this week April 4, 2018 | 9:43 AM
Shohei Ohtani
MLB
Shohei Ohtani matched Babe Ruth with a rare feat Tuesday April 4, 2018 | 9:09 AM
Dave McGillivray
Boston Marathon
The Boston Marathon's 63-year-old race director just finished one of running's most grueling challenges April 4, 2018 | 8:13 AM
David Pastrnak of the Bruins swings as Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning reaches for the puck during the third period.
Bruins
What we learned from the Bruins' 4-0 loss to the Lightning April 4, 2018 | 6:51 AM
NHL
The NHL is stripping Gordie Howe off the Stanley Cup to make room for more names April 4, 2018 | 3:21 AM
College Sports
Nick Saban responds to LeBron James's copyright infringement claims April 3, 2018 | 11:19 PM
Hanley Ramirez
Red Sox
Hanley Ramirez helps Sox beat Marlins, 4-2 in 13 innings April 3, 2018 | 10:50 PM
Drew Brees
NFL
Drew Brees sues over millions spent on jewelry April 3, 2018 | 10:45 PM
Celtics
Short-handed Celtics fall to Bucks, 106-102 April 3, 2018 | 10:44 PM
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees
MLB
Giancarlo Stanton gets booed in Yankee Stadium debut April 3, 2018 | 10:44 PM
Bruins
Lightning beat Bruins, 4-0; teams tied for division lead April 3, 2018 | 10:21 PM
Ryan Donato
NHL
Adam Gaudette, Ryan Donato among players making the 'crazy' quick transition to the NHL April 3, 2018 | 10:08 PM
Matt Parziale
Golf
How this Brockton firefighter is playing in the 2018 Masters April 3, 2018 | 8:43 PM
New England Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks #14 in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. Philadelphia won the game 41-33.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Patriots
The Patriots are reportedly trading Brandin Cooks to the Rams April 3, 2018 | 6:09 PM
Red Sox Sam Kennedy William Evans
Red Sox
Here's what's new at Fenway Park this season April 3, 2018 | 4:45 PM
Philadelphia Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler on Saturday. In the first three games of the season, two of them losses, he went to the bullpen 18 times, including a call to an infielder.
MLB
Gabe Kapler's Phillies tenure is off to an interesting start April 3, 2018 | 3:28 PM
04/03/2018 Boston Ma - Boston Police Superintendent William Ridge (cq) was at a security press-conference for the 2018 Boston Marathon, along with other law enforcement organizations. The press-conference was held at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel.Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff Reporter:Topic.
Boston Marathon
Officials discuss Boston Marathon security measures April 3, 2018 | 2:34 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
'If he no longer fits what a Patriot is supposed to be, maybe it’s their mold that needs repairing' April 3, 2018 | 12:02 PM
Carolina Panthers' cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The Eagles won 28-23. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
NFL
No sweatpants in public: Inside the rule books for NFL cheerleaders April 3, 2018 | 11:34 AM
Matt Parziale during a practice round ahead of the 2018 Masters.
Golf
Matt Parziale, a full-time Brockton firefighter, will play in the 2018 Masters April 3, 2018 | 10:32 AM
Matt Patricia
Patriots
Matt Patricia tells Adam Schefter the Super Bowl losses will 'hurt forever' April 3, 2018 | 8:59 AM
College Sports
Villanova students, fans celebrate title, 2 arrests reported April 3, 2018 | 8:47 AM
Italy Milan Turin 2026 Bid
Olympics
7 countries interested in hosting 2026 Winter Olympics April 3, 2018 | 7:41 AM