Kyrie Irving: ‘The journey back to the top of Mt. Everest continues’

Kyrie Irving says he has accepted the infection in his knee and has every intention to move past the complication.

The Celtics announced Thursday the All-Star point guard needs to have two screws removed from his knee and will undergo a procedure Saturday that will sideline him for four to five months. Irving was initially ruled out for three to six weeks when he underwent a “minimally invasive” operation at the end of March; however, the latest development has ended his season.

The 26-year-old posted a lengthy caption on Instagram following the news:

The hardest thing to do sometimes is accept the uncontrollable things life throws at you. You try consistently to learn, grow, and prepare everyday to equip your mind, body, and spirit with tools to deal with some of those things, but I feel when those moments arise they all give you a sense of unfulfillment, simply because it puts some of your professional journey and goals on a brief hold. It’s simply a test of your perseverance and Will, to be present, even in the wake of what’s going on. In this case, finding out I have an infection in my knee is definitely a moment that I now accept and move past without holding on to the all the what ifs, proving the nay-Sayers completely f***ing wrong, and accomplishing the goals I’ve set out for the team and myself. This season was only a snapshot of what’s to come from me. Trust Me. “The journey back to the top of Mt. Everest continues.”