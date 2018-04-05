Kyrie Irving reportedly will not play in playoffs

Celtics guard Kyrie Irving is expected to miss the rest of the regular season and the playoffs because of the left knee surgery he had in March, according to an ESPN report.

At the time, the procedure to remove a tension wire was termed “minimally invasive’’ and Irving was expected to return to basketball activities in three to six weeks.

The tension wire had been inserted in Irving’s knee during a 2015 surgery to repair a broken kneecap.

