Read the Celtics’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s injury

Kyrie Irving is done for the year.

The Celtics announced Thursday that the All-Star point guard will miss the rest of the regular season and postseason after a procedure on his left knee. Irving averaged 24.4 points and 5.1 assists this season for a Boston squad that sits in second place in the Eastern Conference with four games to play.

Here’s the Celtics’ official statement on Irving’s injury:

This Saturday, Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will undergo a procedure to remove two screws implanted in his left patella after the patellar fracture he suffered during the NBA Finals in 2015. Following a mid-March procedure to remove a tension wire that had been implanted at the same time as the screws, pathology indicated the presence of a bacterial infection at the site of the hardware. To ensure that no infection remains in the knee, the screws will be removed. The fracture in Irving’s patella has completely healed, and his knee remains structurally sound. He is expected to make a full recovery in 4-5 months.