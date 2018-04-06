Even the Celtics’ pets aren’t safe from the team’s injury woes.

Gordon Hayward’s wife, Robyn, announced their family dog, Bubbie, is scheduled to have a surgery Friday to repair a torn ACL. She posted a photo of Bubbie, a German Shepherd, and their two daughters, with the caption: “Bubbie’s in surgery for tearing his ACL so say a little prayer for our baby boy.”

Gordon Hayward’s dog to have ACL surgery today. pic.twitter.com/UDgTBN0EqP — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) April 6, 2018

Hayward is still recovering from a fractured left ankle he suffered during the season opener against the Cavaliers. Despite the forward’s encouraging progress, Brad Stevens has reiterated he will not be playing this year — even in the postseason.

The Celtics also announced Thursday the team would be without All-Star guard Kyrie Irving for the remaining four games of the regular season and the entirety of the playoffs. Irving will need to have two screws removed from his knee after doctors discovered a bacterial infection during an earlier procedure. His recovery timeline is four to five months.

The lone player who is still, as of now, expected to return during the postseason is guard Marcus Smart. The 24-year-old underwent surgery in mid-March to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his thumb. Smart initially was expected to return at the end of April at the earliest, but the Boston Globe‘s Adam Himmelsbach reports there could be an updated timeline after he is re-evaluated by doctors next week.