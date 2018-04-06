Greg Monroe’s triple-double lifts Celtics over Bulls 111-104

Greg Monroe
Celtics center Greg Monroe –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP,
April 6, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — With Kyrie Irving ruled out for the rest of the season, the Celtics now have a clearer picture of what their roster will look like entering the postseason.

In its 111-104 win over the Chicago on Friday night, Boston showed that at the very least it has a remaining group of players eager to step up and contribute to its injury-torn rotation.

Greg Monroe came off the bench and had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to notch his second career triple-double. Jaylen Brown finished with a career-high 32 points as the Celtics stopped a two-game slide.

It was Boston’s first game since Kyrie Irving was ruled out for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs because of an upcoming surgery on his left knee.

Advertisement

“Guys were resting, guys are hurt,” Monroe said. “I guess (the offense) was running through me by default, I guess. But it was just about moving the ball.”

Coach Brad Stevens said his message to the team afterward was that “everything matters” from this point forward.

With Al Horford and Jayson Tatum given the night off to rest, Boston went deep into its bench against a Chicago team that’s one of the worst in the NBA.

Chicago led by as many as 11 in the first half before Boston trimmed it to 58-55 at the half. The Celtics outscored the Bulls 56-46 over the final two quarters.

Sean Kilpatrick led Chicago with 24 points. Lauri Markkanen added 20 points and five rebounds.

“I thought we went out there and played really hard and put ourselves in a position to be there right at the end,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said.

Stevens said the effort of younger players such as Jabari Bird (career-high 15 points) and new addition Jonathan Gibson (nine points) is most encouraging. Gibson, 30, was officially signed out of the Chinese Basketball Association via an injury hardship waiver earlier in the day. He took a red-eye flight to make it in time for tip-off.

Advertisement

“I was triple-teamed all year, coming out here and being open and being the floor spacer and being able to create for other guys was definitely a great opportunity for me,” he said.

Marcus Morris and Bobby Portis were both ejected late in the third quarter after receiving back-to-back double-technical fouls.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Had a three-game winning streak snapped. … Went 14 of 30 from the 3-point line.

Celtics: Monroe is the first Celtics center to record a triple-double since Robert Parish did it on March 29, 1987. … Bird made his first career 3-pointer in the first quarter. In his first nine career NBA games he had just five points on 1-of-4 shooting. In the first 8 minutes on Friday he scored 11 points, connecting on 5 of his first 8 field goals.

GETTING REST

Stevens said the plan over Boston’s final three regular-season games is give other players rest as well before the start of the playoffs.

“I’d like to get one, possibly two games with our group as is to play before we head in,” Stevens said. “We’ll manage that as we move forward. Knock on wood.”

STAYING UPBEAT

Stevens said Irving was “bummed” after his decision to have his latest procedure, which is scheduled for Saturday. It will be his second surgery on the knee in a month, and will remove screws at the site of an infection.

Terry Rozier said Irving was in good spirits when he spoke with teammates.

“It wasn’t affecting him at all. And if it was we wouldn’t know because he’s that type of type of guy he is,” Rozier said. “He’s still joking. … He’s still making everybody laugh when you come in the room. So you can’t really tell.”

Advertisement

Irving’s long-term prognosis is good, Stevens said.

“The structure of the knee is good. Everything around the knee is good,” Stevens said. “Everybody’s told us from the get-go that it was going to be a full recovery. We just didn’t anticipate having to take the screws out. But that shouldn’t affect him at all as far as a full recovery goes.”

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host Nets on Saturday.

Celtics: Host Hawks on Sunday.

TOPICS: Celtics Basketball Massachusetts
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Michael Chavis Red Sox
Red Sox
Top Red Sox prospect Michael Chavis suspended 80 games April 6, 2018 | 6:47 PM
Kyle Lowry Terry Rozier Celtics Raptors
NBA
Regardless of standings, the East road goes through LeBron April 6, 2018 | 4:18 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
What we learned from Sports Illustrated's feature on Zdeno Chara's obsession with excellence April 6, 2018 | 3:47 PM
Marcus Morris Celtics
Sports Q
How far do you think the Celtics will go? April 6, 2018 | 3:30 PM
Runners at the start of the Boston Marathon from Hopkinton, MA. on April. 17, 2017.
Boston Marathon
Double Boston: The marathon so nice they run it twice April 6, 2018 | 3:15 PM
Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
Celtics
Gordon Hayward's dog to have ACL surgery April 6, 2018 | 3:13 PM
Hanley Ramirez Red Sox
Red Sox
This Hanley Ramirez is just what the Red Sox needed April 6, 2018 | 2:56 PM
Boston-04/16/15-Runbase opened it's doors at 855 Boylston Street, a unique store where runners can buy apparel, puts there clothes in a locker and go for a run and take a shower when they come back. The Boston Marathon symbol, a unicorn in the window. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki (business)
Boston Marathon
Here’s why a unicorn is the symbol of the Boston Marathon April 6, 2018 | 2:17 PM
The Adidas Adizero Boston 7 W.
Boston Marathon
6 pairs of 2018 Boston Marathon sneakers April 6, 2018 | 2:09 PM
Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward in US Olympic basketball team pool April 6, 2018 | 1:10 PM
Luke Bowanko
Patriots
3 things to know about new Patriots lineman Luke Bowanko April 6, 2018 | 11:06 AM
Julian Edelman Danny Amendola
Patriots
Mailbag: A look at the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart, the Celtics’ playoff chances, and the Red Sox’ pitching strategy April 6, 2018 | 10:29 AM
Mark Pysyk, Jake DeBrusk
Bruins
4 things we learned from the Bruins' 3-2 loss to the Panthers April 6, 2018 | 10:02 AM
Julian Edelman New England Patriots
NFL
'Keep on going over all the comments. You're like the comment police, bro.' April 6, 2018 | 9:44 AM
Chris Long
Patriots
Chris Long says Patriots fans are used to a 'perpetual winning championship machine' April 6, 2018 | 9:23 AM
Boston Marathon spectators
Boston Marathon
Reader callout: Do you live along the Boston Marathon route? April 6, 2018 | 8:00 AM
Jon Lester is not scheduled to face the Red Sox at Fenway April 28-30.
MLB
Jon Lester successfully picked off a runner using his unorthodox new move April 6, 2018 | 12:13 AM
MLB
Tim Tebow homers on first pitch in Double-A debut April 5, 2018 | 10:39 PM
Roberto Luongo
Bruins
Bruins fall to Florida Panthers, 3-2 April 5, 2018 | 10:33 PM
ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 29: Jordan Matthews #87 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball during the first quarter of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders on October 29, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Patriots
Patriots have reportedly signed another receiver April 5, 2018 | 8:57 PM
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 04: Tony Finau of the United States falls after rolling his ankle while celebrating his hole-in-one on the seventh hole during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 4, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Golf
The golfer who sprained his ankle celebrating a hole-in-one is in second after Round 1 of the Masters April 5, 2018 | 8:21 PM
Gabe Kapler Philadelphia Phillies
MLB
Gabe Kapler's rocky start as Phillies manager continues April 5, 2018 | 6:41 PM
Sox players ran after Hanley Ramirez after he drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 12th inning in Boston's home opener.
Red Sox
6 in a row; Sox rally past Rays to win their home opener April 5, 2018 | 6:24 PM
College Sports
Brandeis fires men’s basketball coach after discrimination complaints April 5, 2018 | 6:17 PM
Conor McGregor MMA
Sports News
Conor McGregor to be investigated for backstage ruckus ahead of UFC 223 April 5, 2018 | 5:35 PM
James Paxton Seattle Mariners
MLB
A bald eagle landed on a Mariners pitcher's shoulder April 5, 2018 | 5:33 PM
David Ortiz Aly Raisman
Red Sox
David Ortiz tells Fenway Park: 'This is her city, too' April 5, 2018 | 3:19 PM
Brandin Cooks
Patriots
Rams say they’ve had their eye on Brandin Cooks for a while April 5, 2018 | 3:03 PM
First pitch Fenway Park
Red Sox
7 Winter Olympians threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park April 5, 2018 | 2:47 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
Kyrie Irving speaks out following season-ending knee infection April 5, 2018 | 2:25 PM