Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward in US Olympic basketball team pool

Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward
Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward look on during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden on October 2, 2017. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
BRIAN MAHONEY
AP,
1:10 PM

LeBron James is putting himself in position to play in a fourth Olympics, and Kevin Durant and Chris Paul a third.

The NBA stars were among the headline names on the list of 35 players chosen Friday for USA Basketball’s national team pool of players for 2018-20.

Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis also were on the list of players the Americans can choose from if they qualify for the 2019 Basketball World Cup and 2020 Olympics.

The remainder of the list: Golden State’s Klay Thompson and Draymond Green; Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry; Washington’s John Wall and Bradley Beal; Portland’s Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum; the Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan and Tobias Harris; Detroit’s Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond; Indiana’s Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner; Cleveland’s Kevin Love; Minnesota’s Jimmy Butler; New Orleans’ DeMarcus Cousins; San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard; Oklahoma City’s Paul George; Houston’s Eric Gordon; Boston’s Gordon Hayward; the Lakers’ Isaiah Thomas; Charlotte’s Kemba Walker; Dallas’ Harrison Barnes; Memphis’ Mike Conley Jr.; Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton; and Phoenix’s Devin Booker.

Advertisement

The players are expected to attend minicamp in Las Vegas from July 25-27, when U.S. coach Gregg Popovich will take over the team for the first time.

James won gold in 2008 and 2012 and a bronze in 2004 as a rookie. He skipped the 2016 Olympics but made clear at the time he wasn’t retiring from international basketball, leaving open the possibility of playing again because of his admiration for Popovich, who replaced Mike Krzyzewski after the last Olympics.

Carmelo Anthony is the only U.S. man to play in four Olympics. He was not on the list, saying after winning a third gold in 2016 that he didn’t plan to play anymore. The other 11 players from the Rio roster are back, while seven players in the pool won gold in 2012 in London.

That includes Durant, who has played on the last two Olympic gold medalists, and Paul, who played in 2008 and 2012 before also opting to sit out the Rio Games.

The Americans are well on their way to locking up a place in the 2019 World Cup in China, despite using G League players thus far under the new qualifying system that features games during the NBA season. That tournament will be used to qualify teams for the 2020 Tokyo Games and NBA players will participate.

TOPICS: Celtics Olympics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Luke Bowanko
Patriots
3 things to know about new Patriots lineman Luke Bowanko April 6, 2018 | 11:06 AM
Julian Edelman Danny Amendola
Patriots
Mailbag: A look at the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart, the Celtics’ playoff chances, and the Red Sox’ pitching strategy April 6, 2018 | 10:29 AM
Mark Pysyk, Jake DeBrusk
Bruins
4 things we learned from the Bruins' 3-2 loss to the Panthers April 6, 2018 | 10:02 AM
Julian Edelman New England Patriots
NFL
'Keep on going over all the comments. You're like the comment police, bro.' April 6, 2018 | 9:44 AM
Chris Long
Patriots
Chris Long says Patriots fans are used to a 'perpetual winning championship machine' April 6, 2018 | 9:23 AM
Boston Marathon spectators
Boston Marathon
Reader callout: Do you live along the Boston Marathon route? April 6, 2018 | 8:00 AM
Jon Lester is not scheduled to face the Red Sox at Fenway April 28-30.
MLB
Jon Lester successfully picked off a runner using his unorthodox new move April 6, 2018 | 12:13 AM
MLB
Tim Tebow homers on first pitch in Double-A debut April 5, 2018 | 10:39 PM
Roberto Luongo
Bruins
Bruins fall to Florida Panthers, 3-2 April 5, 2018 | 10:33 PM
ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 29: Jordan Matthews #87 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball during the first quarter of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders on October 29, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Patriots
Patriots have reportedly signed another receiver April 5, 2018 | 8:57 PM
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 04: Tony Finau of the United States falls after rolling his ankle while celebrating his hole-in-one on the seventh hole during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 4, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Golf
The golfer who sprained his ankle celebrating a hole-in-one is in second after Round 1 of the Masters April 5, 2018 | 8:21 PM
Gabe Kapler Philadelphia Phillies
MLB
Gabe Kapler's rocky start as Phillies manager continues April 5, 2018 | 6:41 PM
Sox players ran after Hanley Ramirez after he drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 12th inning in Boston's home opener.
Red Sox
6 in a row; Sox rally past Rays to win their home opener April 5, 2018 | 6:24 PM
Conor McGregor MMA
Sports News
Conor McGregor to be investigated for backstage ruckus ahead of UFC 223 April 5, 2018 | 5:35 PM
James Paxton Seattle Mariners
MLB
A bald eagle landed on a Mariners pitcher's shoulder April 5, 2018 | 5:33 PM
David Ortiz Aly Raisman
Red Sox
David Ortiz tells Fenway Park: 'This is her city, too' April 5, 2018 | 3:19 PM
Brandin Cooks
Patriots
Rams say they’ve had their eye on Brandin Cooks for a while April 5, 2018 | 3:03 PM
First pitch Fenway Park
Red Sox
7 Winter Olympians threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park April 5, 2018 | 2:47 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
Kyrie Irving speaks out following season-ending knee infection April 5, 2018 | 2:25 PM
Tyronn Lue
NBA
Tyronn Lue returns to coach Cavs with new perspective after health scare April 5, 2018 | 2:02 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
Read the Celtics' statement on Kyrie Irving's injury April 5, 2018 | 1:51 PM
Malcolm Butler New England Patriots
Patriots
Josh Norman on Malcolm Butler's Super Bowl benching: 'Who is Eric Rowe?' April 5, 2018 | 1:29 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Second knee procedure will sideline Kyrie Irving for playoffs April 5, 2018 | 1:06 PM
Troy Niklas
Patriots
3 things to know about new Patriots tight end Troy Niklas April 5, 2018 | 12:25 PM
Dirk Nowitzki
NBA
Dirk Nowitzki has season-ending ankle surgery April 5, 2018 | 12:20 PM
Police officers and emergency workers examine the scene of the accident scene Thursday morning, April 5, 2018, after a tour bus heading to the Masters golf tournament overturned along Interstate 20 near Augusta, Ga. Authorities say at least a dozen people were injured and the bus driver Steven Hoppenbrouwer was charged with DUI. (Joe Hotchkiss/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)
Golf
Masters golf fans hurt when bus overturns on interstate April 5, 2018 | 12:08 PM
Golf
Tiger Woods’s return to the Masters will register in ratings April 5, 2018 | 11:39 AM
Entertainment
WWE's 'Luscious' Johnny Valiant killed crossing street April 5, 2018 | 11:02 AM
Golf
Matt Parziale 9-over in his first round at the Masters April 5, 2018 | 10:39 AM
Fenway Park Opening Day
Red Sox
Live updates from the first Fenway Park game of the season April 5, 2018 | 10:39 AM