Morning sports update: Here’s the latest on Marcus Smart’s injury

On Tuesday night, the Celtics take on the Wizards in Washington at 8 p.m., while the Red Sox face the Yankees for the first time this year at 7:10 p.m. at Fenway Park.

Marcus Smart reportedly could return by the end of April

If the Celtics advance past the first round of the playoffs, or make it deep into the first series, a welcome reinforcement could arrive to solidify their backcourt. Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania reports that Marcus Smart had a reevaluation on his torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right shooting hand and is expected to be cleared to play six weeks after surgery. That date, April 27, would make the Celtics guard available to play in the Game 6 of the first round, scheduled for the same day, and the opening game of the second round, slated for April 30.

Sources: Celtics guard Marcus Smart had reevaluation on torn right UCL Monday in New York and is expected to receive clearance to return to game action at six-week mark of surgery (April 27). Smart has been cleared to start light non-contact shooting. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 9, 2018

Advertisement

Smart suffered the injury while diving to the floor in a game against Indiana on March 11. He returned to finish the game against the Pacers after taping the thumb, but subsequent testing revealed the ligament damage. At the time, Smart said, “I’m just going to attack this rehab, this rehab process like I have in the past and try to come back as strong as possible.”

The Cavs are reportedly signing Kendrick Perkins for the playoffs: Kendrick Perkins will have the opportunity to chase his second championship and fifth Finals appearance, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Cavaliers are reportedly more interested in the veteran leadership he can provide than his on-court contributions. Perkins won the 2008 title with the Celtics and reached the Finals with Boston again in 2010, with Oklahoma City in 2012, and with Cleveland in 2015. He last played in the NBA for New Orleans in 2015-16, averaging 2.8 points and 3.5 rebounds for the Pelicans over 37 games. (ESPN)

U.S. Olympian Molly Huddle upbeat ahead of Boston Marathon debut: Two-time Olympian Molly Huddle holds U.S. women’s record in both the 5,000 and 10,000 meter races and finished in third-place in the 2016 New York City Marathon. Ahead of her first Boston Marathon, the Providence native said, “I just think if you could pick a day and place to win, it would be Patriot’s Day in Boston. It would be a dream, but I’m just trying to focus on one step at a time until the start line.” (Boston.com)

Advertisement

Star player cut from Robert Kraft’s Boston Uprising for alleged contact with underaged girls: The Boston Uprising, a professional e-sports franchise owned by Robert and Jonathan Kraft, terminated the contract of 21-year-old Jonathan Sanchez for allegedly pursuing relationships with underaged girls. (Boston.com)

Daily highlight: