Drew Bledsoe got an accidental shoutout after Game 1 of the Celtics-Bucks series

Drew Bledose Bill Belichick
September 2000: Bill Belichick and Drew Bledsoe on the sidelines. –Globe Archives
By
10:51 AM

Drew Bledsoe may be out of sight, but he is apparently not out of mind.

Bledsoe got a seemingly unintentional shoutout during Terry Rozier’s press conference following Game 1 of the Celtics-Bucks series. When asked about what was at the top of the Boston’s list for their matchup against Milwaukee, Rozier said the team wanted to “move the ball side to side.” As he was identifying some of the individual player’s strengths, however, he mistakenly referred to Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe as former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe.

“We definitely feel like they’re not as quick laterally as us, but they’re very tall and athletic,” Rozier said. “We just tried move the ball offensively and get great shots, while defensively, we wanted to play long and show our arms.”

Advertisement

“Giannis, he loves to push the ball. Drew Bledsoe, he loves to push the ball. Khris Middleton, he makes tough shots,” he continued. “We just try to limit them at what they’re good at by just being long off the ball and showing our presence. I feel like we did a great job of that throughout the majority of the game.”

Eric Bledsoe, who averaged 17.8 points during the regular season, scored just nine points Sunday afternoon. Drew, on the other hand, is now living out in Washington, but he told Boston.com he was able to catch the end of the game — all while probably enjoying a nice glass of Doubleback’s Cabernet Sauvignon.

TOPICS: Celtics Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
The start of the push rim wheelchair division at the 2018 Boston Marathon
Marathon
Boston Marathon 2018 winners list April 16, 2018 | 10:57 AM
Marcel Hug
Marathon
Marcel Hug wins Boston Marathon men’s wheelchair division April 16, 2018 | 10:53 AM
Runners make their way through the rain in the athletes's village prior to the start of the running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton.
Marathon
10 photos that show how cold, wet, and miserable it is at the 2018 Boston Marathon April 16, 2018 | 9:58 AM
Marathon
Shalane Flanagan shares inspiring Instagram on eve of Boston Marathon April 16, 2018 | 9:10 AM
James Harrison New England Patriots
Patriots
James Harrison is retiring from the NFL April 16, 2018 | 8:55 AM
Snow in Hopkinton
Marathon
Yes, that's snow on the ground near the Boston Marathon starting line April 16, 2018 | 8:20 AM
Kolton Miller
Patriots
Patriots reportedly hosting a possible blindside protector for Tom Brady April 16, 2018 | 8:20 AM
Tom Brady Ryan Wendell
Marathon
This former Patriots lineman is running the Boston Marathon: 'Everybody thinks it's a terrible idea' April 16, 2018 | 7:42 AM
Jordan Hasay
Marathon
Jordan Hasay withdraws on eve of Boston Marathon April 16, 2018 | 6:47 AM
The elite female runners break from the starting line in a downpour during the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., Monday, April 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Marathon
Live updates from Twitter on the 2018 Boston Marathon April 16, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Sports News
Jake hopes to become 4th generation of major league Boones April 16, 2018 | 3:59 AM
Marcel Hug
Marathon
Live blog: Marcel Hug wins men’s push-rim wheelchair race April 15, 2018 | 11:19 PM
Runners begin their climb up Heartbreak Hill on Commonwealth Avenue in Newton on April 17, 2017.
Marathon
10 facts about the history and specifics of the race, answered April 15, 2018 | 7:43 PM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics' thrilling Game 1 win over the Bucks April 15, 2018 | 7:08 PM
Al Horford Giannis Antetokounmpo
Celtics
Chad Finn: 7 thoughts on Game 1 of the Celtics-Bucks series April 15, 2018 | 6:51 PM
Monday's Red Sox game has been rescheduled due to weather.
Red Sox
Red Sox announce postponement of Monday’s game April 15, 2018 | 5:14 PM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski reportedly won’t attend start of Patriots’ offseason program April 15, 2018 | 4:38 PM
Marcus Morris reacts during the fourth quarter against the Bucks in the opening game of the playoffs.
Celtics
Celtics survive wild finish, hold off Bucks 113-107 in OT April 15, 2018 | 4:34 PM
Chris Sale delivers a pitch against the Orioles during the first inning at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Red Sox extend best start in 118-year history, beat Orioles 3-1 April 15, 2018 | 4:13 PM
Boston Marathon finish line
Marathon
Here's what's new at the Boston Marathon finish line April 15, 2018 | 2:25 PM
Meghan Duggan of the United States Women's Ice Hockey team after winning a gold medal at the 2018 Olympics.
Bruins
USA gold medalist Meghan Duggan is all-in on her hometown Bruins April 15, 2018 | 2:00 PM
Cherry Scanzaroli, of Hopedale, Mass., holds a rainbow umbrella as she waits to cheer on runners at the start of the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., Monday, April 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Marathon
Here's David Epstein's Monday morning weather update April 15, 2018 | 12:17 PM
Meb Keflezighi
Marathon
Here’s how Meb Keflezighi became a charity runner for the Martin Richard Foundation April 15, 2018 | 11:33 AM
Marathon
Why I'm Running: Russell Bilodeau is running Boston for Camille April 15, 2018 | 10:40 AM
Marathon
At 60, Marie Mayotte is running her first marathon for her granddaughter April 15, 2018 | 10:28 AM
Alan Rezendes and Lincoln.
Marathon
Why I'm Running: Alan Rezendes is running Boston for his son April 15, 2018 | 10:09 AM
Arielle Mitropoulos.
Marathon
Why I'm Running: Arielle Mitropoulos is running Boston to honor her teacher, mentor, and friend April 15, 2018 | 9:57 AM
Morgan Rielly
Bruins
What the Maple Leafs had to say about their 7-3 loss to the Bruins April 15, 2018 | 8:52 AM
David Pastrnak and the Bruins have had their way with the Maple Leafs through the first two games.
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 2 win over the Maple Leafs April 15, 2018 | 8:41 AM
David Pastrnak
Bruins
The Bruins' 7-3 win over the Maple Leafs in 10 photos April 15, 2018 | 12:41 AM