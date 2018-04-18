Morning sports update: Jalen Rose says Isaiah Thomas cost himself $100 million by playing hurt for the Celtics

Jaylen Brown had 30 points and Terry Rozier added 23 more as the Celtics rolled to 120-106 win over the Bucks in Game 2. Mookie Betts hit three home runs, Shohei Ohtani left the game after two innings, and the Red Sox beat the Angels 10-1 in Los Angeles.

Jalen Rose says Isaiah Thomas cost himself $100 million by playing hurt for the Celtics

Isaiah Thomas aggravated his hip injury during Game 2 of last year’s Eastern Conference finals. After finding out he’d miss the rest of the postseason, Thomas said, “I’m hurting. I gave it everything I had.”

The point guard had battled through the injury and personal tragedy to lead the Celtics to the top seed in the East and series wins over the Bulls and Wizards. But according to ESPN analyst and former Pacers star Jalen Rose, the decision to play hurt in the 2017 playoffs cost Thomas a massive pay day. Thomas once said the Celtics would have to “bring out the Brinks truck” to sign him as a free agent. Now, two trades later, he’s headed to free agency with a surgically repaired hip.

Here’s what Rose had to say about the situation on “Get Up!”:

The Celtics were the No. 1 seed, just think about this, and Isaiah Thomas was dealing with a personal tragedy, the loss of his sister, but he was also dealing with an injury. They said it was in one place. It was not in that place. It ended up being in his hip. Therefore, when they traded him, he was already quote unquote damaged goods to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Remember, the trade was rescinded. The Cavs had to accept Isaiah Thomas injured. Once he went to the Cavs he was already hurt, he only played a handful of games there. The training staff of the Boston Celtics got let go because of it. Now, Isaiah Thomas, two teams later, is a substitute going into free agency injured. After now finally getting surgery. That cost him $100 million. No question about it.

Mary Shertenlieb finished the 2018 Boston Marathon after midnight: Drenched and freezing, Mary Shertenlieb had to stop running at the 15 mile mark. But after a shower and change of clothes, the 42-year-old, who has endured round after round of chemotherapy and fought off cancer three times, went back to mile 15 with her husband. Together, they finished the race.

“Sometimes things don’t play out as you imagined them to be, but then they’re actually better in the end,” she said. (Boston.com)

Why Dave McGillivray thinks the Boston Marathon was harder than the one he ran in Antarctica: The 63-year-old race director ran a marathon in Novo, Antarctica in January. After his annual evening run on the Boston Marathon course during Monday’s deluge, McGillivray said “Novo was actually more comfortable than it was yesterday. For sure.” (Boston.com)

Playoff Rondo helps sixth-seeded Pelicans upset Trail Blazers to take 2-0 series lead: Rajon Rondo had 16 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for New Orleans in the Pelicans’ 111-102 win over Portland. His teammate, Jrue Holiday, said of the former Celtics star, “I’ve played against him and it sucks. It’s good to be on his side. Playoff Rondo, you know.” (Boston.com)

