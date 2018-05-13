Here are all the Mother’s Day messages shared by Boston athletes

On Sunday, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics will try to deliver a Mother’s Day present better than any breakfast in bed: a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

In 2014, Brown was a top high school prospect wallowing in his bedroom, physically ill over a shock defeat in the state tournament. His mother, Mechalle, decided after three days of the funk that enough was enough. She threw the lights on and made her son get up and go to school.

“It was a turning point,” Mechalle told ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan. “Jaylen needed to understand life was going to throw a lot of things at you, but you can’t let them make or break you.”

Today, Brown is a rising star averaging 16.9 points per game for the Celtics through two rounds of the playoffs. He took a break from preparing for LeBron James and the Cavs to send his Mother’s Day wishes, and many other Celtics, Patriots, Red Sox, and Bruins did the same:

Celtics

Jaylen Brown

Happy Mother's Day to my beautiful mother ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ghn6jarMXE — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 13, 2018

Jayson Tatum

Paul Pierce

Red Sox

Hanley Ramirez

Feliz dia, Happy Mothers Day to #MamaTrece. Thanks for all the love and support and for all of the hitting lessons, te amo mami 💖 pic.twitter.com/3QpRKCBWTz — Hanley Ramirez ⚾️ (@HanleyRamirez) May 13, 2018

David Ortiz

Eduardo Rodriguez

Patriots

Tom Brady

Cody Hollister

Trent Brown

Stephon Gilmore

Chris Hogan

Malcolm Mitchell

"All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel Mother." -Abraham Lincoln. Happy #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/fPqAGutIGO — Malcolm Mitchell (@MalcolmJarod) May 13, 2018

Trey Flowers

Happy Mother's Day! WATCH: Former @CHS_HSVfootball standout & New England @Patriots DE @III_Flowers surprised his mom, Jacqueline, with a new SUV for Mother's Day. This might just top the 1,000 roses he got her for Valentine's Day last year. Never too old to love on mom! pic.twitter.com/ixfeLmvTSK — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) May 13, 2018

Marquis Flowers

Happy Mother’s Day To All the Mother’s Out There today! This world would be lost without y’all!!! You Are Appreciated! — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) May 13, 2018

Bruins

Torey Krug

Kevan Miller