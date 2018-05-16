FROM

The bond between David Ortiz and Al Horford goes well beyond Boston

"David called me from the game last night and said, ‘I am here with your boy!'"

David Ortiz and Al Horford. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz sat courtside in an Al Horford jersey during Game 2 of the Celtics’ conference finals matchup against the Cavaliers on Tuesday night, and the bond between the two players goes well beyond Boston.

The connection between their families actually started when Horford’s mother, Arelis Reynoso, worked as a sports journalist in the Dominican Republic and began to cover Ortiz and his winter league baseball teams there. Later, when Reynoso was working in Philadelphia, she covered Ortiz when he played for the Twins and had interleague games against the Phillies.

“I would be at games with Al, and I remember David saying, ‘OK, be a good boy for your mama, OK?’ ’’ Reynoso said. “He would always have nice words for Al, and they never realized they would both be in Boston playing someday.’’

