The 2018 NBA Draft hats look a little bit different this year, Celtics included

The new NBA Draft hats have lots of flair.

Following up last year’s edition of flashy draft caps, New Era released the 2018 collection of hats to be worn by NBA draftees when they shake Commissioner Adam Silver’s hand June 21 in Brooklyn. And while each hat differs by team, they all have one thing in common: Lots of pins and patches.

Maybe not enough for the manager at Chotchkie’s, but they’re certainly a noticeable departure from the sleek design of past NBA Draft hats. New Era says the “localized patches and pins…pay homage to the NBA’s 30 team cities.”

Advertisement

“The cap embellishments denote something unique for each franchise, including city or state flags, the year the team was established, an alternate team logo and monogram marks,” the company said.

Taylor Georgeson, a New Era spokesman, notes that the patches on the Celtics version of the hat include the team’s alternate shamrock logo; a ’46 patch for the year the team was founded; and a secondary “BOS” wordmark.

“The flag of Boston was included to really tie it all together,” Georgeson told Boston.com.

The hat also has a gold shamrock pin on the top-right side.

The Celtics have the 27th pick in this year’s draft. Given the potential trove of first-round picks the team will have in the coming years, the 2019 and 2020 draft hat collections might be more meaningful to Boston fans.

The 2018 draft hats for all 30 NBA teams went on sale Tuesday for $36 each. Check out the full collection at NewEraCap.com.