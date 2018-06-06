The 2018 NBA Draft hats look a little bit different this year, Celtics included

"The flag of Boston was included to really tie it all together."

Celtics 2018 NBA Draft Hat
Celtics 2018 NBA Draft Hat –New Era
By
June 6, 2018

The new NBA Draft hats have lots of flair.

Following up last year’s edition of flashy draft caps, New Era released the 2018 collection of hats to be worn by NBA draftees when they shake Commissioner Adam Silver’s hand June 21 in Brooklyn. And while each hat differs by team, they all have one thing in common: Lots of pins and patches.

Maybe not enough for the manager at Chotchkie’s, but they’re certainly a noticeable departure from the sleek design of past NBA Draft hats. New Era says the “localized patches and pins…pay homage to the NBA’s 30 team cities.”

Advertisement

“The cap embellishments denote something unique for each franchise, including city or state flags, the year the team was established, an alternate team logo and monogram marks,” the company said.

Taylor Georgeson, a New Era spokesman, notes that the patches on the Celtics version of the hat include the team’s alternate shamrock logo; a ’46 patch for the year the team was founded; and a secondary “BOS” wordmark.

“The flag of Boston was included to really tie it all together,” Georgeson told Boston.com.

The hat also has a gold shamrock pin on the top-right side.

The Celtics have the 27th pick in this year’s draft. Given the potential trove of first-round picks the team will have in the coming years, the 2019 and 2020 draft hat collections might be more meaningful to Boston fans.

The 2018 draft hats for all 30 NBA teams went on sale Tuesday for $36 each. Check out the full collection at NewEraCap.com.

TOPICS: Celtics NBA NBA Draft 2018
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Clay Buchholz Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB
The Diamondbacks think this former Sox pitcher is primed for a comeback season in the majors June 9, 2018 | 6:00 PM
USA's midfielder Julian Green scores a goal during the friendly football match between France and USA
Soccer
Julian Green's goal gives US surprising 1-1 tie at Cup-bound France June 9, 2018 | 5:20 PM
Cavaliers forward LeBron James wipes his face during a news conference following Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
NBA
Home or away? LeBron's summer of suspense has started June 9, 2018 | 4:07 PM
Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is headed to the disabled list.
MLB
Yanks Masahiro Tanaka goes on DL with hamstring strains June 9, 2018 | 3:52 PM
Tennis
4th time's the charm: Halep tops Stephens to win French Open June 9, 2018 | 11:52 AM
Tom Brady Patriots
Patriots
Why Tom Brady wasn't on the Forbes list of highest paid athletes June 9, 2018 | 10:32 AM
Bill Russell Kevin Durant
NBA
Bill Russell addresses what happened during Kevin Durant's 2018 NBA Finals MVP ceremony June 9, 2018 | 10:09 AM
Golden State Warriors NBA Finals
NBA
Warriors sweep Cavs for second straight title June 9, 2018 | 1:55 AM
Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors
NBA
Kevin Durant wins Finals MVP June 9, 2018 | 12:15 AM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers to the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
Thompson drives in run off Sale, White Sox beat Boston 1-0 June 8, 2018 | 10:00 PM
LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers
Sports Q
Should the Celtics pursue LeBron James, given the likely cost? June 8, 2018 | 4:03 PM
Tom Brady Patriots
Patriots
What we learned from the Patriots' mandatory minicamp June 8, 2018 | 3:26 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Read Julian Edelman's statement in response to his pending suspension June 8, 2018 | 2:55 PM
Grayson Allen Duke NBA Draft
Celtics
What Duke's Grayson Allen had to say after his pre-draft workout with the Celtics June 8, 2018 | 1:57 PM
Julian Edelman
NFL
How the NFL drug testing and appeals process works June 8, 2018 | 1:21 PM
Rafael Nadal French Open
Tennis
Rafael Nadal overwhelms Juan Martin del Potro to reach his 11th French Open final June 8, 2018 | 12:52 PM
J.D. Martinez
Red Sox
As first impressions go, J.D. Martinez’s is right up there June 8, 2018 | 12:48 PM
Sloane Stephens French Open
Tennis
Sloane Stephens faces top-seeded Simona Halep in French Open final June 8, 2018 | 11:56 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman's pending suspension caught most of the Patriots organization by surprise June 8, 2018 | 11:22 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
Chris Mannix: Celtics 'scared' of Kyrie Irving leaving next summer June 8, 2018 | 9:36 AM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the White Sox-Red Sox series June 8, 2018 | 9:09 AM
Will Middlebrooks Jenny Dell
MLB
Jenny Dell: ‘People never post about the struggle.’ June 8, 2018 | 7:31 AM
Belmont Stakes Justify
Horse Racing
What experts are predicting for the 2018 Belmont Stakes June 8, 2018 | 7:20 AM
Alex Ovechkin
NHL
Alex Ovechkin wins his first Stanley Cup as Washington beat Vegas 4-3 June 8, 2018 | 12:48 AM
J.D. Martinez
Red Sox
Why J.D. Martinez exited Thursday's Red Sox game early June 8, 2018 | 12:34 AM
Jalen Beeks
Red Sox
Jalen Beeks's MLB debut did not go as well as he may have hoped June 7, 2018 | 10:20 PM
Bryan Colangelo
NBA
Here's the story of a wife who defended her husband in a way that left him unemployed June 7, 2018 | 8:26 PM
Fernando Abad
MLB
Former Red Sox pitcher Fernando Abad given 80-game drug suspension June 7, 2018 | 7:23 PM
Julian Edelman Patriots
Patriots
How did a Reddit user know about Julian Edelman's impending suspension before the news broke? June 7, 2018 | 7:01 PM
Alex Guerrero TB12 trainer New England Patriots
Patriots
Read Alex Guerrero's statement on Julian Edelman's reported suspension June 7, 2018 | 6:43 PM