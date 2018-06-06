Kyrie Irving is the highest paid athlete in Boston, according to Forbes

Two of his teammates also made the list.

Kyrie Irving Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics held a press conference at TD Garden to introduce their new star players, Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
June 6, 2018

Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving is the highest paid professional athlete in Boston, according to Forbes.

Irving ranks 29th on Forbes’ recently published list of the world’s highest paid athletes — one spot behind former Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Per the publication’s numbers, Irving brings in $36.1 million per year — $19.1 million from salary and $17 million from endorsements.

The 24-year-old just finished his third season in a five-year, $94.3 million deal.

Two of Irving’s teammates also made the list. Celtics forward Gordon Hayward and center Al Horford rank 46th and 51st, respectively. Hayward signed a four-year, $127 million contract last July, while Horford signed a four-year, $113 million contract in July 2016. While both of their salaries are higher than Irving’s, the pair’s combined earnings in endorsements ($3 million) is $14 million lower than Irving’s.

Advertisement

The only other Boston athlete to make the cut is Red Sox pitcher David Price, who ranks one spot behind Hayward as the 47th highest paid. Price signed a seven-year, $217 million contract in 2015.

Other notable figures from Forbes’ list:

  • The highest paid athlete in the NBA is Cavaliers forward LeBron James, who ranks sixth overall and earns $85.5 million per year ($33.5 million from salary and $52 million from endorsements). Among the 39 basketball players on the list are Warriors point guard Steph Curry (eighth), Warriors forward Kevin Durant (11th), Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook (13th), and Rockets guard James Harden (14th).
  • No Patriots are on the list, but New England’s former left tackle, Nate Solder, ranks 92nd. Solder signed a four-year, $62 million contract with the Giants during NFL free agency.
  • The highest paid athlete in the world is Floyd Mayweather, who earns $285 million per year ($275 from winnings and $10 million from endorsements).
  • There are no female athletes on the list.
  • Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is not on the list, but several of his competitors are. The passers included are Atlanta’s Matt Ryan (ninth), Detroit’s Matthew Stafford (10th), New Orleans’ Drew Brees (17th), Oakland’s Derek Carr (19th), Kansas City’s Alex Smith (tied 20th), Miami’s Ryan Tannehill (32nd), Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins (55th), New York’s Eli Manning (68th), and Arizona’s Sam Bradford (80th).
  • A trio of soccer players are on the list, taking three of the top five spots with Lionel Messi (second), Cristiano Ronaldo (third), and Neymar (fifth).
  • Roger Federer (seventh), Rafael Nadal (20th), Kei Nishikori (35th), and Novak Djokovic (85th) are the lone tennis players on the list. Federer earns $65 million through endorsements — the highest number out of all athletes.
