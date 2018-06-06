Kyrie Irving is the highest paid athlete in Boston, according to Forbes

Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving is the highest paid professional athlete in Boston, according to Forbes.

Irving ranks 29th on Forbes’ recently published list of the world’s highest paid athletes — one spot behind former Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Per the publication’s numbers, Irving brings in $36.1 million per year — $19.1 million from salary and $17 million from endorsements.

The 24-year-old just finished his third season in a five-year, $94.3 million deal.

Two of Irving’s teammates also made the list. Celtics forward Gordon Hayward and center Al Horford rank 46th and 51st, respectively. Hayward signed a four-year, $127 million contract last July, while Horford signed a four-year, $113 million contract in July 2016. While both of their salaries are higher than Irving’s, the pair’s combined earnings in endorsements ($3 million) is $14 million lower than Irving’s.

The only other Boston athlete to make the cut is Red Sox pitcher David Price, who ranks one spot behind Hayward as the 47th highest paid. Price signed a seven-year, $217 million contract in 2015.

Other notable figures from Forbes’ list: