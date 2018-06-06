Jayson Tatum will not participate in Summer League

Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum will not be participating in the team’s Summer League activities, according to the Boston Herald‘s Mark Murphy.

“We knew it about 50 games into the season,” Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge told Murphy. “But look at it: He played in [99] games. I think it would be crazy to put him into the Summer League.”

Tatum averaged 36 minutes per game during the playoffs, up from his regular-season average of 30.5. He started a team-high 80 regular-season games and also played in all 19 of Boston’s postseason contests.

Summer League begins July 6 in Las Vegas. The 12-day program is designed for younger players on the roster looking to gain more reps to improve their game. Each team will play at least five games and as many as eight.

Both Tatum and forward Jaylen Brown participated in 2017.

“We’ll have plenty of people to see play this summer,” Ainge said. “We need Jayson just to work on what we’ve talked to him about.”

During his exit interview at the Celtics’ practice facility, Tatum told reporters his main focus is to get stronger this offseason.