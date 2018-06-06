Kyrie Irving spotted out with DJ Chantel Jeffries

When he played in Cleveland, Kyrie Irving had a reputation for enjoying the nightlife. In Boston, he’s been out and about — he’s a single, 26-year-old multimillionaire, after all — but Irving’s kept a low profile.

Now that it’s the offseason, Irving may be focusing more on fun. The New York Post reports the Celtics guard was getting cozy the other night with DJ Chantel Jeffries at the opening of the new rooftop pool at the Ravel Hotel in Long Island City. According to the tabloid, Jeffries, who bears a slight resemblance to Kim Kardashian, did a DJ set, and afterward she and Irving were “canoodling’’ before leaving for dinner. The pair was previously linked in 2016.

Jeffries, who’s a graduate of Florida International University, was famously a passenger in Justin Bieber’s car when the singer was arrested for DUI in 2014. She has said she and Bieber were not romantically involved at the time. More recently, Jeffries made a big impression at last month’s Cannes Film Festival, hitting the red carpet in a silver floor-length gown that left virtually nothing to the imagination.

Irving, meanwhile, is about to crank up the hype machine for “Uncle Drew,’’ a new movie based on a series of popular Pepsi ads that feature Irving as a playground basketball legend who still has mad skills. “Uncle Drew,’’ which costars Shaquille O’Neal, Reggie Miller, Chris Webber, Tiffany Haddish, and Nick Kroll, comes out June 29.