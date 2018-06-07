Ex-Celtic Glen Davis charged with West Hollywood assault

If convicted, Davis could face up to seven years in prison.

Glen Davis Boston Celtics
Glen Davis sits waiting for the start of practice. –Staff photo by John Tlumacki
AP,
June 7, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County prosecutors say former NBA player Ronald Glen Davis has been charged with attacking a man outside a club in West Hollywood.

The district attorney’s office said Thursday that Davis faces a felony assault charge.

The player, known by the nickname “Big Baby,” is accused of throwing the victim into a wall during an altercation outside a club on April 8.

Prosecutors say the victim suffered “great bodily injury.”

Davis was expected to appear in court Thursday. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Davis played for the Boston Celtics, the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Clippers.

If convicted, Davis could face up to seven years in prison.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Celtics Trending Sports News Trending Sports News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Cavaliers forward LeBron James wipes his face during a news conference following Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
NBA
Home or away? LeBron's summer of suspense has started June 9, 2018 | 4:07 PM
Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is headed to the disabled list.
MLB
Yanks Masahiro Tanaka goes on DL with hamstring strains June 9, 2018 | 3:52 PM
Tennis
4th time's the charm: Halep tops Stephens to win French Open June 9, 2018 | 11:52 AM
Tom Brady Patriots
Patriots
Why Tom Brady wasn't on the Forbes list of highest paid athletes June 9, 2018 | 10:32 AM
Bill Russell Kevin Durant
NBA
Bill Russell addresses what happened during Kevin Durant's 2018 NBA Finals MVP ceremony June 9, 2018 | 10:09 AM
Golden State Warriors NBA Finals
NBA
Warriors sweep Cavs for second straight title June 9, 2018 | 1:55 AM
Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors
NBA
Kevin Durant wins Finals MVP June 9, 2018 | 12:15 AM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers to the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
Thompson drives in run off Sale, White Sox beat Boston 1-0 June 8, 2018 | 10:00 PM
LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers
Sports Q
Should the Celtics pursue LeBron James, given the likely cost? June 8, 2018 | 4:03 PM
Tom Brady Patriots
Patriots
What we learned from the Patriots' mandatory minicamp June 8, 2018 | 3:26 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Read Julian Edelman's statement in response to his pending suspension June 8, 2018 | 2:55 PM
Grayson Allen Duke NBA Draft
Celtics
What Duke's Grayson Allen had to say after his pre-draft workout with the Celtics June 8, 2018 | 1:57 PM
Julian Edelman
NFL
How the NFL drug testing and appeals process works June 8, 2018 | 1:21 PM
Rafael Nadal French Open
Tennis
Rafael Nadal overwhelms Juan Martin del Potro to reach his 11th French Open final June 8, 2018 | 12:52 PM
J.D. Martinez
Red Sox
As first impressions go, J.D. Martinez’s is right up there June 8, 2018 | 12:48 PM
Sloane Stephens French Open
Tennis
Sloane Stephens faces top-seeded Simona Halep in French Open final June 8, 2018 | 11:56 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman's pending suspension caught most of the Patriots organization by surprise June 8, 2018 | 11:22 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
Chris Mannix: Celtics 'scared' of Kyrie Irving leaving next summer June 8, 2018 | 9:36 AM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the White Sox-Red Sox series June 8, 2018 | 9:09 AM
Will Middlebrooks Jenny Dell
MLB
Jenny Dell: ‘People never post about the struggle.’ June 8, 2018 | 7:31 AM
Belmont Stakes Justify
Horse Racing
What experts are predicting for the 2018 Belmont Stakes June 8, 2018 | 7:20 AM
Alex Ovechkin
NHL
Alex Ovechkin wins his first Stanley Cup as Washington beat Vegas 4-3 June 8, 2018 | 12:48 AM
J.D. Martinez
Red Sox
Why J.D. Martinez exited Thursday's Red Sox game early June 8, 2018 | 12:34 AM
Jalen Beeks
Red Sox
Jalen Beeks's MLB debut did not go as well as he may have hoped June 7, 2018 | 10:20 PM
Bryan Colangelo
NBA
Here's the story of a wife who defended her husband in a way that left him unemployed June 7, 2018 | 8:26 PM
Fernando Abad
MLB
Former Red Sox pitcher Fernando Abad given 80-game drug suspension June 7, 2018 | 7:23 PM
Julian Edelman Patriots
Patriots
How did a Reddit user know about Julian Edelman's impending suspension before the news broke? June 7, 2018 | 7:01 PM
Alex Guerrero TB12 trainer New England Patriots
Patriots
Read Alex Guerrero's statement on Julian Edelman's reported suspension June 7, 2018 | 6:43 PM
Colts Andrew Luck
NFL
Colts believe Andrew Luck is 'close' to start throwing footballs June 7, 2018 | 6:12 PM
Tom Brady Patriots
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say about retirement and contract rumors June 7, 2018 | 5:07 PM