Celtics’ Abdel Nader has wrist surgery

Celtics forward Abdel Nader underwent surgery on his right wrist on Friday to correct issues related to a fracture he suffered in high school, the team announced on Monday. Nader will likely be sidelined for 2-3 months and the team said he is expected to be fully healthy for training camp. But the injury will keep him off of Boston’s summer league roster.

Nader, the 58th pick of the 2016 draft, appeared in 48 games for the Celtics this season, averaging 3 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 10.9 minutes per contest. He spent his first pro season with the G-League’s Maine Red Claws in 2016-17 before signing a four-year deal with the Celtics last summer. His contract is just partially guaranteed for next season.