Morning sports update: Jalen Rose says LeBron James can only win title with Warriors or Celtics

Rick Porcello gave up three runs and five hits over six innings as the Red Sox dropped the series finale to the White Sox 5-2. Rafael Devers drove in a run for Boston, which has lost three of their last four games.

Jalen Rose: LeBron James won’t win a championship next season unless he goes to Golden State or Boston

LeBron James has a decision to make. The 33-year-old’s next move, announced on a television special or whispered to no one in particular, will go a long way towards shaping the NBA’s near future.

As the Cavaliers superstar ponders whether to stay in Cleveland or take his talents somewhere else again, he won’t lack for advice. Everyone has an opinion on where James should sign. Jalen Rose, for one, believes James should not make his decision based on the team’s chance at winning a title next season.

“LeBron should not, and will not in my opinion, pick a team based on the fact that they’re gonna win a championship next year — because wherever he signs, they will not win the championship next year,” Rose said Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up!”.

The former Indiana Pacer stated James would not overcome the Warriors juggernaut and win a championship if he went to the Houston Rockets or San Antonio Spurs. In fact, the only places where Rose could see James slipping on a ring next season are in Golden State, as a member of what would be a laughably loaded starting five, or with Brad Stevens’ outfit in Boston.

“If LeBron James goes to any basketball team that’s not the Boston Celtics or not the Golden State Warriors, he won’t win the championship next year anyway,” Rose said.

Rose doesn’t think James to the Warriors would ever happen, so he thinks his options will trim down to Cleveland — for family and hometown legacy — and Los Angeles — for the Lakers’ glitz and glamour. Rose recognized the Cavaliers will need to make a substantial offer to keep The King in Cleveland, even if it means flirting with the NBA’s rule prohibiting active players from holding an ownership stake in a team.

“If I’m the Cavs, I seriously do this: I do a wink-wink deal with LeBron James, give him part ownership of the team. I put a statue in front of the building and I retire his number. I do all of that.”

