What Kyrie Irving had to say about the most recent Celtics season — and what’s to come

"The challenge is now we have championship pedigree."

Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving is introduced prior to a home game. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
4:55 PM

Kyrie Irving has a one-track mind.

He doesn’t want to talk about his contract extension — which he said would not make sense “contractually” or “financially” — he doesn’t want to talk about his long-term plans with the Celtics, and he doesn’t want to talk about the possibility of his former teammate LeBron James coming to Boston.

He just wants to talk about winning a championship in 2019.

“My attitude is really just redemption next year, really integrating myself with our team again and really focusing on winning a championship,” Irving told reporters Tuesday. “That’s really the only thing I’m worried about.”

Advertisement

Irving, who missed the end of the regular season and the entirety of the Celtics’ playoff run due to injury, said he’s “feeling good.” The 26-year-old is recovering from two knee surgeries and a nasal procedure that repaired a deviated septum.

“It was going to be a process coming back,” he said. “Just making sure I’m healthy enough for September, just trying not to push it too hard, [and] just taking my time with the rehab and feeling good.”

After weeks of being “an outsider looking in,” Irving said he’s planning on dedicating this offseason to his craft and is taking everything one day at a time to ensure he will be ready for the start of training camp. He said he’s not running on a treadmill yet, but mentioned he is participating in “running activities” on the basketball court.

Once he is able to return, Irving, like many of his teammates, is expecting — and excited for — intense, competitive practices. When the team is at full strength, he said no opponent will be able to push them harder than they push themselves.

“We’re all competitors,” he said. “We all have come from being the best player, or one of them, at a certain time and place, and we want to showcase that.”

Advertisement

Although he was disappointed he wasn’t able to contribute during the playoffs, Irving said the team playing well without him was “only beneficial.” He gave a shoutout to several teammates, including guard Marcus Smart for immediately diving on the floor for a loose ball the game he returned from his thumb injury.

“That’s the type of attitude and effort you love to be a part of,” he said.

Smart’s future with the Celtics is uncertain, as he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent, but Irving isn’t focused on the rumor mill of who’s staying and who’s going. He said he is grateful for the opportunity to have an “open dialogue” with management and the coaching staff about the direction the team is going and fully trusts their decisions are best for the team’s future.

“You don’t really try to control that narrative,” he said. “You try to focus on what’s important and what we need going into next year, being aware of who we have now and what we’re capable of, and things we need to fix or get done and go from there.”

As for his own future in Boston?

Irving said that’s a discussion to be had after the upcoming season. While he confirmed he likely is not signing an extension this offseason, he said any conversations about a new contract will have to wait.

“Management and I will have a talk, but that talk won’t happen now,” he said.

Advertisement

In the meantime, Irving is looking forward to his return to the court — as well as the return of “my man Gordon [Hayward]” — with hopes that the team will accomplish something bigger than themselves.

“The challenge is now we have championship pedigree,” he said. “Our young guys [have experience] that sometimes other young guys in the league aren’t necessarily afforded. They gained a lot of experience, and now it can only help us going forward.”

TOPICS: Celtics Kyrie Irving
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Ilya Kovalchuk
Bruins
Bruins on short list of contenders to bring Ilya Kovalchuk back to NHL June 12, 2018 | 3:52 PM
Andrew Luck Colts
NFL
Andrew Luck throws a football in front of media for the first time in 2018 June 12, 2018 | 2:24 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Let’s hope the Gronk trade rumors are always wrong June 12, 2018 | 2:18 PM
Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Germany in the 2002 World Cup final.
Soccer
Predicting the World Cup winner is tougher than it seems June 12, 2018 | 2:02 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
What Robert Kraft had to say about the Rob Gronkowski trade rumors June 12, 2018 | 1:59 PM
Kobe Bryant Kevin Garnett 2008 Finals
NBA
What Michael Jordan told Kobe Bryant after the Celtics won the 2008 NBA title June 12, 2018 | 1:34 PM
Connecticut Sun
NBA
Surging Connecticut Sun move to top of AP power poll June 12, 2018 | 1:02 PM
Donald Trump
Soccer
How 3 letters from Trump might help bring the 2026 World Cup to the U.S. June 12, 2018 | 11:55 AM
Nick Nurse
NBA
Assistant Nick Nurse will reportedly replace Dwane Casey as Raptors coach June 12, 2018 | 11:54 AM
Red Auerbach and Kevin McHale after Celtics draft in 1980.
Celtics
Kevin McHale recalls how Red Auerbach surprised him in the 1980 NBA Draft June 12, 2018 | 10:41 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 20, 2017 US alpine skier Bode Miller addresses the media during a press conference during the FIS Ski Alpine World Cupin Kitzbuehel.
Skiing
Skiing community expresses sympathy following death of Bode Miller’s daughter June 12, 2018 | 9:49 AM
Alex Cora Red Sox
Red Sox
Alex Cora explained why he laughed after Eduardo Nunez got hit by a pitch June 12, 2018 | 9:23 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox beat punchless Orioles 2-0 in 12 innings June 12, 2018 | 12:03 AM
Brendan McKay
MLB
Seeking Two-Way Star, Rays Try to Build One June 11, 2018 | 10:53 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2015 file photo, USA men's ski team member Bode Miller participates in a news conference at the alpine skiing world championships in Beaver Creek, Colo. Authorities reported Monday, June 11, 2018, that Miller's 19-month-old daughter Emeline Miller died Sunday after paramedics pulled her from a swimming pool in Coto de Caza, Calif., Saturday. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)
Skiing
Bode Miller's toddler daughter drowns in pool June 11, 2018 | 10:28 PM
Canadians-US-Open
NHL
NHL ref to make US Open debut June 11, 2018 | 8:14 PM
Danny Ainge Brad Stevens
Celtics
7 questions affecting the Celtics that will be answered this offseason June 11, 2018 | 6:14 PM
Rob Gronkowski Julian Edelman
Patriots
What Gronk had to say about Julian Edelman's suspension June 11, 2018 | 6:12 PM
Rob Gronkowski Julian Edelman
Patriots
What Boston sports radio is saying about Edelman's suspension and the rumored Gronk trade June 11, 2018 | 6:04 PM
Adbel Nader Celtics
Celtics
Abdel Nader has wrist surgery June 11, 2018 | 5:48 PM
LeBron James
Celtics
Chad Finn: Don’t be afraid to get LeBron James into Celtic green June 11, 2018 | 5:19 PM
Mookie Betts Red Sox
Red Sox
Mookie Betts is activated by Red Sox June 11, 2018 | 4:27 PM
Julio Jones
NFL
A look at Julio Jones' bizarre offseason June 11, 2018 | 3:02 PM
A hat with the Cafe Martin logo in honor of NESN cameraman John Martin. (Courtesy Bryan Brennan)
Media
A letter of appreciation from John Martin, a NESN cameraman, to Boston sports media June 11, 2018 | 12:29 PM
Dwane Casey Pistons
NBA
Dwane Casey reportedly agrees to 5-year deal with the Pistons June 11, 2018 | 12:27 PM
Julian Edelman took part in the Patriots' OTAs Thursday.
Patriots
A couple new details about Julian Edelman’s positive PED test emerge June 11, 2018 | 10:00 AM
LeBron James
Celtics
Jalen Rose says LeBron James can only win title with Warriors or Celtics June 11, 2018 | 9:59 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox
Red Sox
Mookie Betts will accompany the Red Sox on road trip June 11, 2018 | 8:30 AM
Celtics Terry Rozier
Celtics
3 options for Terry Rozier in a crowded Celtics backcourt June 11, 2018 | 7:58 AM
Germany players holding the World Cup trophy aloft in 2014.
Soccer
What you need to know about the 2018 FIFA World Cup June 11, 2018 | 7:38 AM