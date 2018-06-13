Brad Stevens spent his Monday motivating a different group of Celtics

"I thought it was going to be like a simple 10-minute conversation."

CLTX Gaming
Four of the six members of CLTX Gaming participate in a scrimmage at Balance Patch in Allston. –Boston.com
By
June 13, 2018

There were some new faces at the Celtics’ practice facility in Waltham Monday.

Members of the CLTX Gaming team — Busha Koffa, Alex Snowden, Devon Peek, Thomas Genaj, Ahmed Kasana, and Albano Thomallari — spent their morning speaking with Boston’s head coach Brad Stevens.

“I thought it was going to be like a simple 10-minute conversation, and he’d tell us, ‘Keep on working hard, do this, do that,’ but he stayed for an hour and answered all my questions,” Thomallari told Boston.com. “I was just so shocked by how cool and calm he was. He is just a normal guy. He was making jokes. He just kept on making us laugh. He has a charm to him and knows how to talk to people.”

Advertisement

Thomallari, better known by his gamer tag oFAB, is one of six players representing the Celtics in the NBA 2K League. Their team, CLTX Gaming, is one of 17 franchises competing in the inaugural season, which began early May. Thomallari said the group’s conversation with Stevens taught him how to be a better teammate, how to elevate his game, and how to maximize his time.

A few of the highlighted lessons . . .

  1. The importance of allowing players to be themselves: Thomallari said Stevens encouraged them to let each player maintain his own personality, using Celtics guard Marcus Smart as an example. As Thomallari put it, “Brad always lets Marcus be Marcus. He doesn’t try to change him. He doesn’t suppress anybody. He just tries to make them all better.”
  2. The value of unplugging: As someone who thinks about NBA 2K 24 hours a day/7 days a week, Thomallari said he asked Stevens how he prioritizes basketball while still finding time to de-stress. He said Stevens told him to give 120 percent during practice, so he can be afforded the opportunity to relax later. Working more doesn’t necessarily mean he is working harder.
  3. The benefit of tying performance to the individual: While chemistry and teamwork are obviously two vital components of success in their respective leagues, Thomallari said Stevens stressed the ability to succeed regardless of the surrounding environment. He said Stevens makes sure to offer players the tools to prosper “on their own,” even if they are not on the Celtics.

Thomallari said the discussion with Stevens, in which he asked 10 or so questions, gave the team more confidence moving forward. CLTX Gaming still has eight games and a second mid-season tournament on their schedule before playoffs begin mid-August. They recently bounced back from a three-game losing streak to earn a runner-up finish in the first mid-season tournament.

Though Stevens will undoubtedly be busy this offseason, it turns out he has already managed to catch a few of their contests, which are streamed on Twitch.

“He really seemed interested in us and what we do,” Thomallari said. “He brought up the score of one of our games, and I was like, ‘Oh, you watch it?’ and he was like, ‘I do a little.’ I was just like, ‘Wow.'”

Other players echoed Thomallari’s admiration and appreciation for Stevens.

Advertisement

“One big thing I took away was that winning is obviously very important, but what’s more important is preparing for the win — preparing, practicing, making sure we’re working hard and always getting better,” Snowden said. “You shouldn’t get results without preparing, so he emphasized always taking practice seriously, showing up on time, and demonstrating commitment. Hard work is going to pay off.”

Snowden, who goes by his gamer tag ProFusion, grew up in Washington watching former Celtics shooting guard Ray Allen on the Seattle SuperSonics. He said he has enjoyed the opportunity to learn more about the franchise.

“Brad was pretty much just explaining to us how to be a Celtic and how to embrace the Celtic culture,” Snowden said. “I got to learn a lot about the history, a lot about the past, and just how to be embrace that life . . . Just being a part of this organization in some way is honestly so surreal to me. It’s very important and keeps me to the highest standard possible, so I try to perform as best as I can.”

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Lionel Messi and his Argentinian teammates celebrate a goal at Gillette Stadium in 2016.
Soccer
What the 2026 World Cup news means for Boston June 13, 2018 | 7:27 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale follows through on a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Red Sox
Sale dominant before getting ejected; Red Sox beat Orioles 5-1 June 13, 2018 | 6:51 PM
Nick Boynton
Bruins
Former Bruins enforcer Nick Boynton details the personal demons he's fought since retirement June 13, 2018 | 4:36 PM
Kody Clemens
College Sports
Kody Clemens's big bat leads Texas back to College World Series June 13, 2018 | 3:27 PM
Soccer
How to watch the World Cup — and what you’ll see June 13, 2018 | 2:48 PM
Omar and his brother at Fenway Park in 2014 for a Liverpool-Roma game.
Soccer
A soccer fan's journey from Egypt to Boston to Russia June 13, 2018 | 2:27 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Patriots reportedly sought Rob Gronkowski trade before the draft June 13, 2018 | 1:51 PM
School Shooting Victims
Entertainment
Coaches killed in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting will receive ESPY award June 13, 2018 | 10:12 AM
Kawhi Leonard
Celtics
The Celtics made an offer for Kawhi Leonard before the trade deadline — but the Spurs turned it down June 13, 2018 | 10:02 AM
Tom Brady Golf
Patriots
Tom Brady reportedly golfed with Phil Mickelson on Tuesday instead of attending OTAs June 13, 2018 | 9:30 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox
Red Sox
Mookie Betts leads all of baseball in All-Star voting June 13, 2018 | 9:19 AM
Eric Filia
Red Sox
Red Sox receive minor leaguer to complete trade with Mariners June 13, 2018 | 9:05 AM
Fernando Hierro gestures as he speaks with the media at Red Square in Moscow, Russia. The Spanish soccer federation says former player Fernando Hierro will take over the national team during the World Cup.
Soccer
Spain fires coach two days before first World Cup game June 13, 2018 | 8:30 AM
Carlos Cordeiro
Soccer
The 2026 World Cup will be held in United States, Canada and Mexico June 13, 2018 | 7:27 AM
1994 World Cup
Soccer
Will Foxborough see any matches in a US-hosted World Cup? June 13, 2018 | 1:55 AM
Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers
Red Sox
Red Sox back Eduardo Rodriguez with 2 homers in 6-4 win over Orioles June 13, 2018 | 12:27 AM
Russia 2018 World Cup
Soccer
FIFA set to make $6.1 Billion from World Cup June 12, 2018 | 11:04 PM
Carson Smith
Red Sox
Here's the latest on Carson Smith after he angrily threw his glove June 12, 2018 | 10:00 PM
Tiger Woods US Open Golf
Golf
Tiger Woods opts to stay on yacht over official U.S. Open hotel June 12, 2018 | 7:53 PM
Matt Ryan Mohamed Sanu
NFL
Julio Jones misses Falcons' minicamp but has Dan Quinn's support June 12, 2018 | 6:27 PM
Antonio Brown
NFL
Steelers' Antonio Brown needed time to 'get my mind right' June 12, 2018 | 5:53 PM
Reggie Bush
NFL
Jury orders Rams to pay $12.5 million for Reggie Bush injury June 12, 2018 | 5:34 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving is concerned about only one thing — and it's not LeBron James June 12, 2018 | 4:55 PM
NBA Finals Warriors Cavaliers Basketball
TV
NBA Finals lead in ratings, but it was too short for ABC June 12, 2018 | 4:47 PM
Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. and all Giants attend mandatory minicamp for Pat Shurmur June 12, 2018 | 4:42 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving didn't have much to say about a possible reunion with LeBron June 12, 2018 | 4:12 PM
Ilya Kovalchuk
Bruins
Bruins on short list of contenders to bring Ilya Kovalchuk back to NHL June 12, 2018 | 3:52 PM
Andrew Luck Colts
NFL
Andrew Luck throws a football in front of media for the first time in 2018 June 12, 2018 | 2:24 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Let’s hope the Gronk trade rumors are always wrong June 12, 2018 | 2:18 PM
Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Germany in the 2002 World Cup final.
Soccer
Predicting the World Cup winner is tougher than it seems June 12, 2018 | 2:02 PM