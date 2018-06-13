The Celtics reportedly made an offer for Kawhi Leonard before February trade deadline

How real was the Celtics’ interest in Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard?

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Boston made San Antonio a trade offer for Leonard before the NBA’s February trade deadline. Wojnarowski reports the Spurs turned the deal down and did not make the Celtics a counterproposal. He did not specify which player(s) and/or draft asset(s) were included in Boston’s offer.

Leonard played just nine games last season, before missing the remainder of the year with a quad injury. Wojnarowski previously reported in January that Leonard was unhappy with the way the Spurs were handling his injury. The 26-year-old was reportedly “distant” and “disconnected” from the team during his rehab, which sparked speculation Leonard was considering leaving San Antonio.

Advertisement

Coach Gregg Popovich and Leonard are reportedly expected to meet, as early as this week, to discuss the most recent season and the forward’s future with the Spurs. Leonard has one more season remaining on his current contract and is eligible for a five-year, $219 million super-max extension this offseason.

Should the reconciliation talks go well, the Spurs will likely keep Leonard and continue to reject trade offers. Should the discussion not go well, however, San Antonio could reconsider Boston’s offer — which has the potential to look a bit different after the team’s successful playoff run.

Leonard averaged 25.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists with the Spurs during the 2016-2017 season and was a member of the 2014 championship squad.

Wojnarowski reports the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers also have interest in Leonard.