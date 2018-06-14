Morning sports update: Stephen A. Smith says Kyrie Irving ‘should never consider playing with LeBron James again’

The ESPN analyst said Irving should keep the limelight he's acquired for himself, to himself.

LeBron James Kyrie Irving
Former teammates LeBron James and Kyrie Irving are going in different directions now. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
9:26 AM

Chris Sale took a two-hitter into the seventh inning before being ejected as the Red Sox beat the Orioles 5-1 on Wednesday. Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez homered for Boston to complete the three-game sweep. The World Cup kicks off Thursday at 11 a.m. when Russia takes on Saudi Arabia.

Stephen A. Smith: Kyrie Irving ‘should never consider playing with LeBron James again’

In Cleveland, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James reached three straight NBA Finals and raised one banner together. That string of success ended when the Cavaliers traded Irving to Boston last summer, a surprising deal that was reportedly spurred by the point guard’s desire to escape James’s shadow.

Advertisement

Now, as James appears set to enter free agency with Boston a possible destination, Stephen A. Smith says Irving should keep the limelight he’s acquired for himself, to himself.

“He should never consider playing with LeBron James again because he wanted to leave LeBron James,” Smith said on ESPN’s “First Take”. “So the reasons that you wanted to leave LeBron James have not changed.”

The NBA analyst noted Irving is trying to get a super-max deal in a city where he can be the face of the franchise and the team’s No. 1 option. The point guard, who averaged 24.4 points per game this year before knee surgery sidelined him for the playoffs, is the Celtics’ primary scorer and can make more money by signing with Boston next year than anywhere else.

Why then, Smith asks, reunite with James?

“In the end what it comes down to is this: Kyrie Irving has established himself as a superstar in this league,” Smith said. “He’s a champion. He’s a big-time guard. We all know what he brings to the table and we firmly believe that if Kyrie Irving were healthy, Boston would have been in the Finals this year instead of Cleveland. We’ve seen that now. So when you look at it from that perspective, why pair again with LeBron James? For what? It defeats everything that you went through in order to get out.”

Advertisement

Smith’s comments came the day after Irving was asked about the possibility of the Cavaliers star following him to Boston.

“In this business, I’ve experienced it all and I’ve seen a lot,” Irving answered. “So we’ll see what management decides.”

Smith’s cohost, Max Kellerman, said Celtics general manager Danny Ainge needs to “seriously consider” moving on from Kyrie Irving for a player like Anthony Davis or Kawhi Leonard. Kellerman reasoned that Irving must have serious thoughts of leaving Boston, or else he would look at how the team is primed for success and say, “I want to be here.”

Brad Stevens spent his Monday motivating a different group of Celtics: At the Celtics’ practice facility on Monday, Boston’s head coach gave some advice to the players representing the team in the NBA 2K League. Stevens highlighted the importance of allowing players to be themselves, unplugging, and tying performance to the individual. (Boston.com)

One way to get a White House visit? Have Sean Hannity’s son on your team: Last month, Donald Trump welcomed the Wake Forest men’s tennis team to the White House after they won the national championship. Fox News host Sean Hannity, who’s son is a redshirt freshman on the team, “helped instigate the talks” that led to the visit. (Boston.com)

Former Bruins enforcer Nick Boynton details the personal demons he’s fought since retirement: In a piece for The Player’s Tribune, Boynton writes about his struggle with depression, anxiety, substance abuse, “and just… pain.” The defenseman, who won a Stanley Cup with Chicago in 2010, says he’d hand his ring back if he could avoid the pain and sorrow that followed.

Advertisement

“In so many ways, my life after hockey has been a living hell,” Boynton writes. (Boston.com)

Daily highlight:

TOPICS: Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
NCAA Men Tennis
College Sports
One way to get a White House visit? Have Sean Hannity’s son on your team June 14, 2018 | 6:02 AM
Teal Bunbury, Kelyn Rowe
Soccer
Revolution battle to a 2-2 draw in San Jose June 14, 2018 | 12:44 AM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
'I thought it was going to be like a simple 10-minute conversation' June 13, 2018 | 9:48 PM
Lionel Messi and his Argentinian teammates celebrate a goal at Gillette Stadium in 2016.
Soccer
What the 2026 World Cup news means for Boston June 13, 2018 | 7:27 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale follows through on a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Red Sox
Sale dominant before getting ejected; Red Sox beat Orioles 5-1 June 13, 2018 | 6:51 PM
US Open Golf traffic
Golf
Golfers at U.S. Open are more worried about traffic than green speeds June 13, 2018 | 5:42 PM
Paul Levy
Golf
PGA president arrested on DUI charge June 13, 2018 | 5:31 PM
Urho VaaKanainen
Bruins
Newly signed defenseman will fight for roster spot June 13, 2018 | 5:00 PM
Nick Boynton
Bruins
Former Bruins enforcer Nick Boynton details the personal demons he's fought since retirement June 13, 2018 | 4:36 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
NFL
What Jimmy Garoppolo said about his first offseason with the 49ers June 13, 2018 | 4:26 PM
Kody Clemens
College Sports
Kody Clemens's big bat leads Texas back to College World Series June 13, 2018 | 3:27 PM
Soccer
How to watch the World Cup — and what you’ll see June 13, 2018 | 2:48 PM
Omar and his brother at Fenway Park in 2014 for a Liverpool-Roma game.
Soccer
A soccer fan's journey from Egypt to Boston to Russia June 13, 2018 | 2:27 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Patriots reportedly sought Rob Gronkowski trade before the draft June 13, 2018 | 1:51 PM
School Shooting Victims
Entertainment
Coaches killed in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting will receive ESPY award June 13, 2018 | 10:12 AM
Kawhi Leonard
Celtics
The Celtics made an offer for Kawhi Leonard before the trade deadline — but the Spurs turned it down June 13, 2018 | 10:02 AM
Tom Brady Golf
Patriots
Tom Brady reportedly golfed with Phil Mickelson on Tuesday instead of attending OTAs June 13, 2018 | 9:30 AM
Mookie Betts Red Sox
Red Sox
Mookie Betts leads all of baseball in All-Star voting June 13, 2018 | 9:19 AM
Eric Filia
Red Sox
Newly acquired Red Sox minor leaguer has a questionable background June 13, 2018 | 9:05 AM
Fernando Hierro gestures as he speaks with the media at Red Square in Moscow, Russia. The Spanish soccer federation says former player Fernando Hierro will take over the national team during the World Cup.
Soccer
Spain fires coach two days before first World Cup game June 13, 2018 | 8:30 AM
Carlos Cordeiro
Soccer
The 2026 World Cup will be held in United States, Canada and Mexico June 13, 2018 | 7:27 AM
1994 World Cup
Soccer
Will Foxborough see any matches in a US-hosted World Cup? June 13, 2018 | 1:55 AM
Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers
Red Sox
Red Sox back Eduardo Rodriguez with 2 homers in 6-4 win over Orioles June 13, 2018 | 12:27 AM
Russia 2018 World Cup
Soccer
FIFA set to make $6.1 Billion from World Cup June 12, 2018 | 11:04 PM
Carson Smith
Red Sox
Here's the latest on Carson Smith after he angrily threw his glove June 12, 2018 | 10:00 PM
Tiger Woods US Open Golf
Golf
Tiger Woods opts to stay on yacht over official U.S. Open hotel June 12, 2018 | 7:53 PM
Matt Ryan Mohamed Sanu
NFL
Julio Jones misses Falcons' minicamp but has Dan Quinn's support June 12, 2018 | 6:27 PM
Antonio Brown
NFL
Steelers' Antonio Brown needed time to 'get my mind right' June 12, 2018 | 5:53 PM
Reggie Bush
NFL
Jury orders Rams to pay $12.5 million for Reggie Bush injury June 12, 2018 | 5:34 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving is concerned about only one thing — and it's not LeBron James June 12, 2018 | 4:55 PM