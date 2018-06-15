Lil Rel Howery says Kyrie Irving was hyping up Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum before the season started

"Kyrie was very excited about playing with those young guys."

Kyrie Irving Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving hugs Jayson Tatum at the end of a regular-season game against the Houston Rockets. –John Tlumacki/Globe staff
By
1:34 PM

Actor Lil Rel Howery said Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving was already praising his new Celtics teammates before the regular season even tipped off.

“Kyrie was very excited about playing with those young guys, [Jaylen] Brown and [Jayson] Tatum,” Howery said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday night. “He was hyping them up — and this was before the season.”

Howery and Irving met as co-stars for the movie, “Uncle Drew.” While the basketball comedy premieres June 29, filming began last summer — when Irving was still a member of the Cavaliers. Howery said the day before the cast’s first read-through, he heard about Irving’s reported request to leave Cleveland.

Advertisement

“I wanted to ask, like, ‘Hey man, you good? You want to talk about something?'” Howery told host Jimmy Kimmel Thursday.

Howery said he refrained from talking to Irving about the impending trade until the pair got to know each other a little better. Irving ended up finding out about the official news of the trade during a dancing scene of the movie.

“We were in the club shooting a scene, and he just runs out, so happy,” Howery said. “He comes back and everybody is applauding.”

Although Howery is a diehard Chicago Bulls fan, he told Kimmel he bought an Irving jersey — much to the chagrin of fellow Chicagoans — and “enjoyed watching” Boston compete this season. He said Irving also sent him some shoes.

“That was such a great team this year, man,” Howery said.

Irving’s early fandom of his teammates apparently didn’t die down, either.

He was recently very complimentary of both Tatum and Brown, as well as the rest of the team, for their postseason efforts in spite of his and forward Gordon Hayward’s absence. He gave a shoutout to their drive and “desire to be great.”

“I mean, we went to Game 7 of the freakin’ Eastern Conference Finals, man,” he said.

TOPICS: Celtics Kyrie Irving Movies
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
names -- Tom Brady and Oprah Winfrey (OWN)
Patriots
Tom Brady praises impact of players kneeling during the national anthem June 15, 2018 | 12:57 PM
Ignacio Cetrangolo at Wembley Stadium in England holding a Defensor Sporting flag.
Soccer
How a Uruguayan soccer fan stays in touch with his roots living in Boston June 15, 2018 | 11:35 AM
Iceland World Cup
Soccer
One Iceland player prepared to defend Lionel Messi by working as a salt-packer at a warehouse June 15, 2018 | 10:39 AM
Carson Wentz, Nick Foles
Patriots
Eagles 'bling-ier' Super Bowl rings pay tribute to 'Philly Special' in diamonds June 15, 2018 | 9:47 AM
Dee Gordon, Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts turned a pretty impressive double play Thursday June 15, 2018 | 8:09 AM
American Referees Soccer
Soccer
No team but 2 referees for US at World Cup in Russia June 15, 2018 | 6:58 AM
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts's homer sends Red Sox past Mariners June 15, 2018 | 2:33 AM
Boston Red Sox New York Yankees
Red Sox
Why the Yankees are in first place even though they're a game back of the Red Sox June 14, 2018 | 11:41 PM
World Cup Russia
Soccer
A beginner's guide to the 2018 FIFA World Cup June 14, 2018 | 11:11 PM
NFL
Fight at Giants minicamp results in injury scare for Nate Solder June 14, 2018 | 10:00 PM
Kellen Winslow
NFL
Former NFL Pro-Bowler arrested on rape charges June 14, 2018 | 9:16 PM
Brandon Hickey Boston University
NHL
Brandon Hickey joins former BU teammate Jack Eichel on Buffalo Sabres June 14, 2018 | 9:13 PM
SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 14: Matt Parziale of the United States prepares to take his second shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 14, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Golf
Here's how Brockton firefighter Matt Parziale performed on Day 1 of the US Open June 14, 2018 | 8:30 PM
Golf
What Tiger Woods had to say about his ugly performance at the US Open June 14, 2018 | 8:12 PM
Kevin Brown New York Yankees
MLB
Police: Former MLB All-Star held alleged mail thieves at gunpoint June 14, 2018 | 6:17 PM
GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 17: Blaz Gregorc #15 of Slovenia defends Martin Bakos #83 of Slovakia during the Men's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round on Day 8 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Kwangdong Hockey Centre on February 17, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bruins
Bruins sign Slovakian right wing Martin Bakos June 14, 2018 | 5:00 PM
Rafael Devers
Sports Q
Should the Red Sox part with Rafael Devers in a trade for Manny Machado? June 14, 2018 | 2:52 PM
Chris Long
NFL
Eagles' Chris Long wins PFWA's Good Guy award June 14, 2018 | 2:40 PM
James Develin
Patriots
Patriots sign fullback James Develin to two-year contract extension June 14, 2018 | 2:22 PM
David Price
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Mariners series June 14, 2018 | 10:24 AM
Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson.
Soccer
5 ways to pick a team in a World Cup without the United States June 14, 2018 | 10:22 AM
LeBron James Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Stephen A. Smith: Kyrie Irving 'should never consider playing with LeBron James again' June 14, 2018 | 9:26 AM
NCAA Men Tennis
College Sports
One way to get a White House visit? Have Sean Hannity’s son on your team June 14, 2018 | 6:02 AM
Teal Bunbury, Kelyn Rowe
Soccer
Revolution battle to a 2-2 draw in San Jose June 14, 2018 | 12:44 AM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
'I thought it was going to be like a simple 10-minute conversation' June 13, 2018 | 9:48 PM
Lionel Messi and his Argentinian teammates celebrate a goal at Gillette Stadium in 2016.
Soccer
What the 2026 World Cup news means for Boston June 13, 2018 | 7:27 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale follows through on a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Red Sox
Sale dominant before getting ejected; Red Sox beat Orioles 5-1 June 13, 2018 | 6:51 PM
US Open Golf traffic
Golf
Golfers at U.S. Open are more worried about traffic than green speeds June 13, 2018 | 5:42 PM
Paul Levy
Golf
PGA president arrested on DUI charge June 13, 2018 | 5:31 PM
Urho VaaKanainen
Bruins
Newly signed defenseman will fight for roster spot June 13, 2018 | 5:00 PM