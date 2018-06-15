Kyrie Irving just unexpectedly dropped his own song

Athlete. Actor. Amateur geologist. And singer?

Kyrie Irving doesn’t just act in his forthcoming movie. He’s also on its soundtrack.

The multi-talented Celtics point guard dropped an unexpected solo track Friday from his Uncle Drew movie — on which he is the featured singer. And despite Irving’s past affinity for Broadway musicals like Rent and The Phantom of the Opera (not to mention his performance in a rendition of High School Musical), the three-minute song with rapper LunchMoney Lewis is squarely in the hip-hop genre.

Both in name and nature, it is “Ridiculous.”

“My whole crew is ridiculous.” Irving sings in the chorus. “Everything that we do is ridiculous. All the girls want to come and get lit with us. It’s about to get ridiculous.”

Don’t believe that’s the Celtics’ All-Star point guard behind the mic? Uncle Drew also released behind-the-scenes footage of Irving in the studio.

Irving is hardly the first NBA star to dip a toe into the hip-hop game, though we’ll leave it to the fans to judge how “Ridiculous” stacks up with songs released by Damian Lillard or Lonzo Ball. That said, at least he isn’t out there dropping diss tracks on his own teammates.