Brad Stevens says Gordon Hayward’s recovery is back on track

“All success."

Gordon Hayward
Gordon Hayward attends Game 7 of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. –Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
By
June 18, 2018

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said forward Gordon Hayward is doing “great’’ following a May 31 procedure to remove a plate and screws from his surgically repaired left leg.

“All success,’’ Stevens said. “Everything is good and pointed toward being back exactly where he was — hopefully pain-free, because that plate is taken out — in the middle of July, which probably points to an early August, mid August fully cleared time frame.’’

Hayward fractured his left ankle in the Celtics’ season-opening loss to the Cavaliers Oct. 17 and missed the entire year. Stevens said Hayward was progressing quite well in his recovery before he began to experience some pain related to the plate in his ankle.

“It was like, ‘Hey, if you’re having this pain and we need to do this, let’s do it now, right?’ ’’ Stevens said. “And he was working really hard in Indy and he looked really good. Like, he was getting close to being able to do some two-on-two, three-on-three. But he just had a little bit of pain in the back side of his foot and that’s why they decided to remove the plate.’’

Finish reading Adam Himmelsbach’s Celtics notebook on BostonGlobe.com. 

