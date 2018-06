Video may take a moment to load.

Watch our Facebook live video from the grand opening:

The facility includes a hydrotherapy room with an exercise pool and a float tank. The bottom of the lap pool has a Celtics logo.

Chairs for players inside the game review room, where players and coaches can go over video of the games and practice.

A barber’s chair near the showers.

Part of the new locker room features the names and numbers of the current roster. The basketballs have the name of the facility on them.

The Auerbach Center as seen from the Mass Pike. You can see the championship banners from the road through the glass walls.

Red Auerbach’s daughter, Randy Auerbach, cut the ceremonial net with coach Brad Stevens, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Celtics CEO Wyc Grousbeck.

The team mascot, Lucky, does a backflip on the new floor at center court.

People watch the opening ceremony from the second level. The scoreboard pays tribute to Red Auerbach and a hopeful future 18th championship win.

The Boston Celtics held a grand opening of their new practice facility, the Auerbach Center on Guest Street at Brighton’s Boston Landing. The centerpiece is two full-sized NBA basketball courts.

